4 Xiaomi devices that are on offer on AliExpress

AliExpress has always been an affordable option for anyone looking to buy a Xiaomi cell phone or tablet in Brazil. The international shopping site has several options for the company’s devices at low prices and with delivery to our country.

At the time of publication of this text, four of the company’s products are at the lowest prices when shopping on AliExpress. These are worthwhile offers for those looking for branded devices.

Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro

The Poco X3 Pro kept the distinctive design of the Poco X3, bringing a large 6.67-inch screen with Full HD resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. This higher refresh rate is responsible for delivering an even more fluid experience. than competing devices when displaying animations, videos and games. The cell phone also has a digital reader on the side to unlock the screen.

As it is mainly aimed at delivering good performance, the processor is one of the most important parts of the Poco X3 Pro and it is also where Xiaomi brought the main improvements. It comes equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860, one of the best components manufactured by the company today, second only to models used in high-end cell phones, with much higher values ​​than those currently charged by the Poco X3 Pro.

This processor is enough for you to play any game with good quality and have the guarantee that the cell phone will not crash or choke during everyday use. Completing the device’s details is a very competent quadruple camera set on the back, with main, ultrawide, macro and depth sensors.

Xiaomi Pad 5

The global version of the Xiaomi Pad 5 had been long overdue since the tablet was released in China. It already drew attention for features such as the 11-inch Wide Quad High Definition screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate, promising to deliver an exceptional experience in the playback of any content, whether in movies, series and especially games, greatly benefited by the rate of highest update.

With the global version, also arrived the expected support for Google apps, in addition to the Play Store installed at the factory on the device. Combining this with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 860 processor, you have a tablet that will surely be able to run any game and app currently available for Android, and will maintain that high performance smoothly for years to come.

To handle it all, Xiaomi has included a 8720 mAh battery, which promises 10 hours of gaming time and up to 16 hours of video playback. That’s enough battery for you to use the tablet even on long trips without having to worry about recharging on the way. Another highlight is the quadruple set of speakers, which deliver a more immersive experience when playing games or watching movies.

Xiaomi Redmi 10

Redmi 10 (Image: Disclosure/Xiaomi)

The Redmi 10 is the newest model in Xiaomi’s affordable lineup. It is an entry-level device, made for those who really only need the basics and want a modern smartphone at the lowest possible price. Despite that, features like the 90 Hz refresh rate help to deliver a good experience.

It also has a MediaTek Helio G88 processor, 4GB or 8GB of RAM and options with 64GB or 128GB of storage. These are specifications made for basic use, accounting for social networking, messaging apps, and browser usage.

Another point worth mentioning is the 5,000 mAh battery, a detail that is becoming increasingly common in the company’s cell phones. At this size, it promises to last a full day peacefully out of the socket, and may even go beyond that when it’s not required so often.

Xiaomi Mi Box S 4K

Mi Box S 4K (Image: Publicity/Xiaomi)

Mi Box is one of the most complete solutions for those who want to put Android TV on their television, transforming any device with HDMI input into a smart TV. As it has a more powerful processor than other products in this category, it is also capable of running several games available on the Play Store.

With Mi Box, you have access to virtually all streaming services currently available on the market. Android TV is one of the operating systems that stands out in terms of application compatibility, having access to Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, Disney+, Globoplay, DirecTV Go and even lesser known services to the general public.

Because it supports the Chromecast standard, you can also send videos from your laptop or mobile phone to your TV screen, ensuring that virtually any video available online can be watched easily on the big screen.

Is AliExpress Reliable?

On AliExpress, you can buy thousands of products made by companies all over the world. All purchases are mediated by the site itself, with the security of being made through one of the largest e-commerce networks in the world. In addition, the payment methods are the ones you already know, such as boleto, installments on the card and even via Pix.

AliExpress works on the marketplace system, as do many other retailers operating in Brazil. This means that you are buying from other stores, which have their products for sale on the website. So it’s worth keeping an eye on details like the store’s overall rating and the reviews on the page of the product you want to buy to make sure you’re getting the item you’re looking for.

The site has a customer service team ready to respond to any problems with any purchase, with attendants who speak Portuguese. At Reclame Aqui, AliExpress has a high response rate, directing all customers to the channels where solutions can be found.

Delivery, import fees and refund

On AliExpress, you have a full money-back guarantee if you receive a product other than the one described in the store or do not receive the item on the estimated date. Some sellers also offer a free return service, where you have 15 days to decide if you want to keep the product. If you regret your purchase, you can send the product back for free and get your money back.

As most of the products sold come from Asia, delivery times can be longer than found in stores located in Brazil. However, AliExpress has been working to reduce this interval, chartering direct flights from China to bring them more quickly (some arrive in less than 30 days) and reducing the cost of shipping, which may even be free on some products.

about taxation

Although Brazilian customs may tax any purchase made abroad, this charge is made by sampling, which means that not all international purchases are taxed. Many consumers report making international purchases that are completely tax free. However, it is good to keep in mind that yes, the final value may increase after customs analysis upon arrival in Brazil.

