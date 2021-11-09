‘400,000 on the brink of famine’: war in Ethiopia reaches a critical point after one year

  • Catherine Byaruhanga & Yemane Nagish
  • BBC News & BBC Tigrinya

An Ethiopian woman cries during an event marking the one year anniversary of the war in Tigray, capital Addis Ababa, Ethiopia - November 3, 2021

An emotional ceremony marked the first anniversary of the war

Rebel forces in the Tigray region are winning the war that broke out a year ago in northern Ethiopia.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who broke with Tigray’s ruling party after his political reforms, has declared a state of emergency across the country, where fear and uncertainty now reign.

As the rebels advance towards the capital Addis Ababa, the government urges city residents to mobilize and protect their neighborhoods.

Tigray fighters, led by the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (FLPT), took over the cities of Dessie and Kombolcha. They are located in the Amhara region, neighboring Tigray, about 400 km from Addis Ababa.