‘400,000 on the brink of famine’: war in Ethiopia reaches a critical point after one year

Catherine Byaruhanga & Yemane Nagish

BBC News & BBC Tigrinya

4 hours ago

Credit, EPA Photo caption, An emotional ceremony marked the first anniversary of the war

Rebel forces in the Tigray region are winning the war that broke out a year ago in northern Ethiopia.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who broke with Tigray’s ruling party after his political reforms, has declared a state of emergency across the country, where fear and uncertainty now reign.

As the rebels advance towards the capital Addis Ababa, the government urges city residents to mobilize and protect their neighborhoods.

Tigray fighters, led by the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (FLPT), took over the cities of Dessie and Kombolcha. They are located in the Amhara region, neighboring Tigray, about 400 km from Addis Ababa.

The battle of Dessie is believed to have been one of the fiercest of the war, as the city is considered the gateway to Addis Ababa in the south and is close to the border with Djibouti in the east.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Food donations are distributed to a camp of people displaced by the fighting in Amhara, Ethiopia.

An official at Dessie’s main hospital before the takeover by fighters said the city had undergone dramatic changes in recent months as fighting raged in the region.

Asking not to be identified, he told the BBC that Dessie was known as the “love capital” because of her cultural and ethnic miscegenation – a thriving economic center.

But in recent months thousands of people have arrived, fleeing the advancing rebels.

“On the way between my house and work, small children would pull my pants down my legs asking for money to buy bread,” he says.

He and more than a dozen colleagues left the hospital when they saw government soldiers leave the city.

He is now in Addis Ababa, where Tewodrose Hailemariam, a key member of the Amhara National Movement (NaMA), is mobilizing communities to send fighters to stop the rebels from advancing and also provide relief to the displaced.

He says his party believes the FLPT’s real motivation is to return to power.

The FLPT led the country for 27 years until 2018, when it was replaced by Prime Minister Abiy’s government.

“There are two options: either the FLPT is defeated and Ethiopia’s central government is retained, or the worst-case scenario: the FLPT controls Addis Ababa and takes power. In that case, there will be civil war across the country,” Tewodrose said. to the BBC.

The citizens of Tigray ‘are cornered’

For Tigray citizens living in Addis Ababa, Dessie’s fall has heightened ethnic tension in the capital.

A Tigray lawyer who lives in Addis Ababa says the capital is no longer “the city where I was born and raised.” Police have cornered Tigray citizens in raids on homes, cafes and bars – and even during identity checks in taxis and buses, she said.

Among other cases this week, the BBC learned of a group that was detained while dining at a restaurant.

Credit, AFP Photo caption, Some stores and places owned by Tigrayans in Addis Ababa have closed their doors

“If you are from Tigray, there is no defense. You are arrested. The arrest is made for reasons of ethnicity,” according to one resident.

A spokesman for the Addis Ababa police said the arrests were only made after obtaining evidence of illegal activities. He confirmed that most of those arrested were Tigray citizens, but said members of other ethnic groups were also detained.

The rebels say the aim of their advance is to force the government to end a blockade on the northern Tigray region, which is in need of assistance and has had its power supply and banking services suspended.

Since May, the UN has warned that 400,000 people are on the brink of starvation in that region.

After the FLPT drove the army out of Tigray’s capital, Mekelle, in June, aid agencies say they face roadblocks leading into the region, while money and fuel restrictions have made it difficult to transport emergency aid for more than 5 people. millions of people in need.

After drawing up an initial plan for negotiations with Abiy Ahmed’s government, Tigray forces, encouraged by their military victories in the Amhara and Afar regions in recent months, now say they will not negotiate.

Tsadkan Gebretensae, a former army general and commander of Tigray forces, says the war is almost over and that the next step will be a post-Abiy national dialogue.

“We never intend to solve the political complexity of the country based only on our conditions. We will create a platform to bring all stakeholders together and discuss the country’s future,” he told Tigray television.

surprised parents

Tigray’s humanitarian crisis remains serious – as can be seen in videos from the Ayder Referral Hospital in the capital Mekelle, where the cry of one-year-old Eden Gebretsadiq, under tube feeding, echoes through the corridors.

Credit, Ayder Referral Hospital medic Photo caption, Mebhrit Giday is 11 years old and her father says she has heart problems, probably caused by malnutrition.

“At first, I didn’t know it was caused by lack of food. Now they told us she’s undernourished,” her mother, Hiwote Berhe, says in surprise as she tries to comfort her.

“My husband had a job, and I took care of the children at home. We raised our children well. They had good food and were always well dressed,” she says.

In another bed is Mebhrit Giday. Her legs look very thin and her father, Gidey Meresa, carefully sits her down to eat a banana.

Meresa says they traveled more than 100 km to reach the hospital from their rural town of Kola Tembien, which saw some of the most intense fighting when government troops were in Tigray.

Many villagers were forced to flee to the mountains. When they returned after the expulsion of the army and its allies, their homes had been burned and their oxen and donkeys stolen.

“All this happened – and we accepted. But my daughter was very sick – before, she was very healthy”, he says. Doctors told Meresa that the 11-year-old girl had heart problems, likely caused by malnutrition.

These are rare voices from Tigray – clandestinely provided by medical professionals to the BBC.

The blocking of telecommunications and internet services means that the network is irregular and it is incredibly difficult to talk to people in that region. Like many other media outlets, the BBC was blocked from accessing the region.

Failed Threats

On a recent visit to Ethiopia, the president of the International Red Cross, Peter Maurer, was unable to visit the conflict zones.

“At the moment, we cannot see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Maurer told the BBC.

“The sooner we find a political solution that brings us to an end to this conflict, the better – because, let’s not kid ourselves, even if the conflict ends tomorrow, we will still have hundreds of thousands of displaced people and enormous needs,” according to Maurer.

The United States, the UN and the African Union have been calling for negotiations.

Threats of sanctions and even Ethiopia’s announced withdrawal from a major US trade deal were not enough to change the course of the conflicts.

William Davison, an analyst at the NGO International Crisis Group, believes offering concessions would be in the government’s interest – lifting restrictions on access to assistance and restoring vital services to Tigray.

“International protagonists should also call on the Tigray leadership to show maximum restraint, as not only do they need to give Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed a final opportunity to change course, but a quick attempt to march on Addis Ababa would likely lead to increased violence and destabilization for all,” he told the BBC.

Still, Abiy, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019 for finally ending the war with neighboring Eritrea, doesn’t seem willing to compromise.

As Ethiopia completed a year at war, the 45-year-old leader continued to call on his compatriots to go to the battle lines or support the war effort.

“We will bury this enemy with our life and blood and raise Ethiopia’s glory again,” he said.