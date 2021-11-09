5 exercises to gain mobility and strength







Shoulder training (1) Photo: Shutterstock / Sport Life

Maybe some people don’t know, though, the shoulder training is one of the most important when it comes to academia. Neglecting this musculature, in addition to making the physique unaligned, can favor the appearance of joint pain and even more serious injuries. Not to mention that well-worked and defined deltoids increase the scapular circumference and cause a greater sensation of a thin waist.

Shoulder training is also critical to correcting possible postural problems. According to personal trainer Giulliano Esperança, it is necessary to keep in mind that the stability of this region also depends on the back, chest and posture. With this in mind, the professional set aside some exercises that, in addition to strengthening the deltoids, will also promote better alignment of the body.

“The shoulder will pay the bill for a weak posture and this posture starts there at the feet. That’s why, in our sequence, we have exercises to improve posture. What impacts better alignment of the trunk and shoulders”, he explains.

5 exercises to include in shoulder training

1-Alternate Unilateral Development

Keep your feet hip-width apart and slightly pointed outward. Contract your abdomen and stare straight ahead. Alternately raise your arms upwards without fully extending your elbows.

2- Standing Inverse Alternate Crucifix

Use the same position as in the previous exercise. But this time, open the arm horizontally, simulating the position of a crucifix. Start with your right hand and follow it with your gaze. Return to starting position and perform with left hand. “An important point: always put your hands together, release the air and activate the abdomen”, recommends Giulliano.

3- Flexion – Elevation – Shoulder Abduction

Using the same positional principle as in the previous exercises, begin flexing your shoulders by lifting your shoulders forward at a 45-degree angle. Also rotate the cuff until your palms are fully facing forward. “A complete exercise, which covers the three regions of the shoulder: anterior, lateral and posterior”, says the personal.

Giulliano also recommends performing postural exercises to enhance correct activation in shoulder training. Look:

4 – Ankle balance

Raise one leg and keep the supporting leg with the knee slightly bent. Hold this position for 15 to 30 seconds. Switch sides and repeat three to five sets.

5 – Namaste (Hip Extension + Pelvic Retroversion)

Hands of gratitude, placed on the chest. Feet hip-width apart and again slightly pointed outward. Maintain a slight bend in your knees, project your torso forward, bring your head in line with your spine and go down between 45º and 90º (how much you go down depends directly on the degree of strength and mobility). Return to the starting position, exhaling air and performing a pelvic retroversion, along with the abdominal activation.

Important

In all exercises, keep the abdomen activated and with the pelvic retroversion of the hip.

Final recommendations

Before starting shoulder training, it is worth remembering that the musculature has three different types of fibers: frontal, medial and posterior. Achieving a good series of exercises for the region depends, precisely, on correctly working all these parts.

Another key point is heating. Starting with intense and heavy exercises, without signaling to the joint that it will be worked, is very risky. According to Giuliano, the ideal is to start shoulder training with light movements and gradually increase the intensity.

Finally, let’s not forget that back and chest exercises also work the deltoids a little. Therefore, if your training is intense and aims at hypertrophy, a good way out is to rest or intersperse upper limb training with days focused only on the lower limbs.

But, the ideal is to consult a physical education professional, so that he can set up a personalized periodization and correctly meet your goals.

“Including these exercises, in addition to specific stretching and mobility exercises, can increase joint capacity, increase strength, improve shoulder function and prevent injuries”, concludes Giulliano.