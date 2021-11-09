5G advances in Brazil, but millions of Brazilians are still stuck to 3G – 11/8/2021

The 5G auction, concluding on Friday (5), resulted in R$ 46.790 billion for Brazil and a new step in the process of implementing fast internet technology in the country. However, there are still many Brazilians still stuck to 3G.

A survey by Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency), released in December last year, showed that more than 20 million Brazilians still access third-generation technology, which began to switch to 4G in 2013.

The reasons for this finding range from the use of very old cell phones to the lack of coverage.

Differences between technologies

To better understand, 5G technology can reach browsing and download speeds about 20 times faster than the previous one, 4G.

So, there is a huge leap (lack of) speed compared to 3G, which has a connection of only 2 Mbps (megabits per second).

Who still uses 3G?

The 3G technology still receives 33 million accesses, which are distributed among 20.6 million users and the rest in equipment such as credit card machines and M2M (machine to machine, free translation of the term in English “machine to machine”) — as recharge points for public transport cards.

Brazilians who only have access to 3G cannot, for example, find it difficult to make quality video calls and consume streaming video and music services.

In this group, there are people who use simpler cell phones and with limited resources, which makes the price to be very low — IDC consulting data came to evaluate these devices in the range of R$ 200.

Entry-level smartphones, which work with 3G and 4G, can be found on the market today for over R$1,000. It’s a big difference.

4G is also a challenge

Despite being a newer technology, not even 4G is in all Brazilian cities in its operating power.

According to Anatel, more than 220 municipalities still lack coverage. The Agency has a goal that the technology should work in 100% of municipalities by 2024.

Some companies that won the 5G auction will even have to expand the 4G network in return for exploring the new technology.

“4G in Brazil advanced quickly. You can see that, as of 2015, the amount of 3G access drops a lot. What has been slow is implementation in rural areas. The problem is that either the municipalities are too small or too much distant, which makes installation more expensive”, explained Eduardo Jacomassi, Anatel’s universalization manager, in an interview given to Tilt at the beginning of the year.

About the 5G Auction in Brazil

The 5G auction was the largest of frequency bands (as if they were lanes on a road where the technology works) in the country’s history.

The sales of tracks from 3G yielded R$7 billion, for example. For analysts, including the OECD (Organization for Cooperation and Development) it was also the largest auction of 5G in the world.

The schedule for the implementation of 5G by the Federal Government follows as follows:

Cities with more than 500 thousand inhabitants: until July 2025)

Cities with more than 200 thousand inhabitants: until July 2026

Cities with more than 100,000 inhabitants: until July 2027

Cities with more than 30,000 inhabitants: until July 2028

As the government highlighted, in a statement, the 5G technology promises to open doors to new business models, jobs and income for millions of Brazilians and boost the national domestic product (GDP) by around R$ 6.5 trillion over the next 20 years.

Can all cell phones use 5G?

No. To use 5G it is necessary to have a device and chip compatible with the new technology. And this can represent extra expenses in the Brazilian’s pocket.

But, as the fastest internet should only start arriving in Brazil on a commercial scale in 2022 (and in a few places), it will still take a long time for people to change devices to have access to 5G.

So you don’t have to rush to invest in a new cell phone.

*With an article by Marcos Bonfim.