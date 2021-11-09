6 care that every man must have with his health







Blue november

Blue november is an international movement that aims to raise awareness and highlight the importance of preventing prostate cancer – disease common in men over 40 years of age. The date is necessary, as there is still a dangerous and indefensible taboo regarding the touch test, the main means of early detection of the tumor. However, it also draws attention to other problems that tend to affect men’s lives and health.

Especially in Brazil, the male population, unlike the female, does not like to undergo routine medical examinations and consultations to assess the general state of health. No wonder, according to data from the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics), men live, on average, seven years less than women.

The only way to reverse this situation is to make people aware of the importance of having a proper medical follow-up, regardless of age and gender. “One of the factors to maintain a healthy life is to periodically perform preventive exams, because, in the event of any problem, early diagnosis leads to better treatment”, warns Dr. Carlos Bautzer, urologist at the Sexual Medicine nucleus of the Hospital Sírio-Libanês and assistant physician in the Urology discipline of the ABC Medical School.

In addition to prostate cancer, tumors in the penis and testicles can also be detected in advance through tests and, thus, gain a greater chance of cure. In addition, prostatic hyperplasia, erectile dysfunction and urinary incontinence are also diseases that deserve attention from the male public.

To help maintain the correct health of men, Dr. Bautzer listed six fundamental care measures for the male population. Check out:

1 – Perform the testicle self-examination

In addition to conducting more elaborate consultations and exams, paying attention to your own body on a daily basis is a good way to avoid problems. Or at least identify them quickly, to facilitate treatment. “It is possible to detect nodules or the presence of testicular varices. The self-examination can be done at home, even in the bath. If you find something different, look for a urologist”, recommends the doctor.

2 – Periodically carry out appointments and exams, even if there are no apparent symptoms

“Prostate cancer is still the most common among men and is one of the diseases that kill the most. With an annual checkup, the condition can be treated in a less invasive way. If detected from the beginning, it has a chance of cure in up to 95% of cases”, reveals the urologist.

3 – Escape from smoking

That smoking is harmful to health, everyone already knows. Especially those who smoke, just look at the back of the packages. “The substances present in cigarettes can harm blood vessels and, as a consequence, reduce blood circulation in the penis, facilitating the occurrence of erectile dysfunction – the chances are 85% higher, compared to those who do not smoke”, says Dr. Bautzer.

4 – Healthy lifestyle always helps

“A balanced diet, with moderate alcohol consumption and the practice of regular physical activity are important to keep the body healthy. In addition, drinking more water helps in the overall functioning of the body, favoring the appearance of the skin, improving the absorption of nutrients, among other benefits,” says the expert.

5 – Prevention in sexual practices

It doesn’t matter if you’re in a long-term relationship, sexual health care must be kept up to date. “Be sure to use a condom during sexual intercourse and take preventive tests for sexually transmitted diseases”, recommends the doctor.

6 – In case of sexual impotence, be sure to seek help

Another item full of taboos and prejudices, which compromise the quality of life and do not bring any kind of benefit. “For the treatment of erectile dysfunction, in Brazil, it is possible to follow with malleable prostheses or with inflatable prostheses, which simulate the penile function when activated from a mechanism inserted in the scrotum”, reveals Dr. Bautzer.