6 famous people who, like Marília Mendonça, died in plane crashes

the singer’s death Marília Mendonça remains one of the most talked about issues across the country. The countryman was in a small plane that crashed in Piedade da Caratinga, in the interior of Minas Gerais. She would perform in the city of Caratinga on Friday (5). In addition to her, four other people who occupied the aircraft also died in the tragedy.

The accident is still being investigated by the responsible authorities. The aircraft left Santa Genoveva airport, in Goiânia, and would land at Ubaporanga airport. It crashed about 2 km from the airstrip at around 3:30 pm that day. According to the G1 portal, they were on board, as well as Marília, the producer Henrique Ribeiro, the uncle and advisor Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, the pilot Geraldo Martins de Medeiros Júnior and the copilot Tarciso Pessoa Viana.

In addition to the sertaneja, other famous artists also died at the height of their careers in plane accidents. Below you remember other celebrities who went through the same situation in the past and left fans desolate. A politician, a journalist and a basketball player are also on the list.

1 – Killer Castor Beans

One of the most shocking plane crashes was with the band Killer Castor Beans. On March 3, 1996, the five members of the group died after a jet rented by the artists collided with Serra da Cantareira, in São Paulo. Dinho, benedict, Samuel, Julius and Sergio they were returning from a presentation in Brasilia.

2 – Gabriel Diniz

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

the singer’s death Gabriel Diniz was one of the most recent and also generated great repercussion. The artist, who was 28 years old, was at the peak of his career with the success of the song ‘Jenifer’, a phenomenon on Brazilian radio.

Diniz died on May 27, 2019 when a small plane crashed in the city of Estância, in the state of Sergipe. According to information from the G1 portal, two other people died in the accident. The singer went to the city of Maceio, in Alagoas.

3 – Ricardo Boechat

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

the journalist Ricardo Boechat, who had a long career as a press professional, was a presenter for Band when he was involved in a serious helicopter accident in 2019. On February 11, the aircraft with Boechat crashed on Anhanguera Highway, in São Paulo, and hit the front of a truck. At 66 years of age, he left behind a wife and six children.

4 – Eduardo Campos

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

Eduardo Campos, then candidate for the presidency of the Republic by the PSB, died in 2014 in a plane crash. In addition to the politician, another six people were in the small aircraft that crashed in a residential area of ​​Santos, São Paulo. Campos would campaign politically in the city.

5 – Kobe Bryant

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

Just before the new coronavirus pandemic, the basketball star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in California, United States. Besides the player, his daughter, Gianna, only 13 years old, and seven other people also died. The famous was 41 years old.

6 – Leila Diniz

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

The actress Leila Diniz she was also a famous Brazilian woman who died in a plane crash. She was on a Japan Airlines plane that crashed in India in 1972. Leila was just 27 years old at the time and had a successful career in television and film.