7 shares to have a chance of winning more than 4.5% this Tuesday, according to Ágora and BTG

This Tuesday (9) begins with the main markets in the world operating close to their historic highs. Part of the general good mood is due to US companies, which posted good third-quarter balance sheets.

The reduction of restrictions on international travel, in the wake of the advance of mass vaccination, also encourages investors, as this indicates a more pronounced reopening of the economy. In the commodity market, oil is also rising.

In Brazil, this Tuesday will be decisive for the PEC dos Precatórios. Chamber President Arthur Lira wants to schedule the second round vote today, while the government does the math to see if it will have enough votes to approve it.

In this scenario, if you want or need to trade your portfolio today, it is worth checking the recommendations of graphic analysts, whose methodology seeks to anticipate very short-term trends. O BTG Pactual (BPAC11) and the Now Investments have already released their tips for today.

As always, remember that every investment involves risk and therefore there is no guarantee of a return. Therefore, respect the indicated stops – points where losses become intolerable and it is better to reset positions.

Also follow the investment methodology recommended by analysts.

BTG Company Code Entry (BRL) 1st Target (BRL) potential gain 2nd Target (BRL) potential gain Stop (BRL) Gerdau GGBR4 23.95 24.31 1.50% 24.63 2.84% 23.61 CVC CVCB3 17.02 17.35 1.94% 17.58 3.29% 16.74 assai ASAI3 15.51 15.77 1.68% 15.97 2.97% 15.27

Now Company Code Entry (BRL) 1st Target (BRL) potential gain 2nd Target (BRL) potential gain Stop (BRL) Iguatemi IGTA3 32.42 33.07 two% 33.92 4.63% 31.27 Alive VIVT3 50.92 51.64 1.41% NI NI 50.56 Saint Martin SMTO3 41.89 42.5 1.46% NI NI 41.57 SLC SLCE3 48.01 48.67 1.37% NI NI 47.65

BTG Methodology: An asset with a suggested buy that has the opening above the entry point should be discarded, as well as an asset with a suggested sell that has the opening of the day below the entry point. Upon reaching the partial, the operation must be reduced by 50% and the stop adjusted to the entry point. The stop should only be considered after opening a position. The quotation during the trading session at this point (stop suggested), without the transaction being open, does not invalidate it.

Agora Methodology: operations awaiting entry point, valid for today only. Stop loss value valid only after the trade has been entered. Returns are gross, free of brokerage and fees. If the asset gaps, reaching the target before the entry price, the trade is cancelled.

Disclaimer

O Money Times it publishes articles of a journalistic nature, which aim at the democratization of information. Our publications must be understood as announcing and disseminating bulletins, and not as an investment recommendation.