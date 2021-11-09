75% of bars and restaurants can no longer hold prices, says research

With inflation in the last 12 months of food and beverages hitting 14.6% and the maintenance of the upward trend, a national survey by the Brazilian Association of Bars and restaurants (Abrasel) points out that 75% of establishments will no longer be able to hold the passing on of costs to consumers if prices continue to rise in 2021.

According to a survey, the perception of businessmen is that inflation will accelerate above this level. The majority (55%) said that inputs rose, this year alone, by more than 15%.

Meat, electricity and dairy products they are the ones that rose the most, in the entrepreneurs’ view. Beer, rent and produce had the lowest perception of rising prices.

For those interviewed, high prices are the main reason for headaches for those who need to buy meat, added to problems with stock. The survey shows that 39% say it is difficult or very difficult to restock the product.

already the beer is also lacking in the market. That’s because 25% said they had problems buying the product and 36% said that shortages were the main cause.

And despite resuming with the advance of vaccination in Brazil, the survey details that a third of establishments still work at a loss.

Optimism about the drop in operating restrictions and the proximity of the end-of-the-year festivities even makes businesspeople believe that the sales will increase by the end of 2021.

But 32% of respondents still claim work at the loss. In addition, most of these (60%) have not yet been able to readjust the menu to get out of the red.

“No businessperson works at a loss by choice. If we haven’t increased menu prices yet, it’s because of fear of alienating customers at this time of resumption. But 75% of establishments say that they will no longer be able to handle this transfer if costs continue to increase”, emphasizes, in a statement, the CEO of Abrasel, Paulo Solmucci.

And due to the pandemic period, the Association details that there was high level of indebtedness of companies. The scenario is affected, therefore, by the high Selic rate. Many borrowed mainly from Pronampe in 2020. With this, those who borrowed at 3.25% interest a year are now paying 9%, because of the indexation to the rate.

To get an idea, the survey found that 77% of businessmen took credit during the crisis. And one in five companies (21%) is in arrears with bank debt.

