A Fazenda: Not knowing that Marília Mendonça died, Bil talks about the singer in the reality show

Not knowing anything about what happens out here due to the confinement rules of “A Fazenda 13”, by Record TV, this Tuesday morning (o9), Bil Araújo and James Piquilo talked on the reality show about Marília Mendonça, who died last Friday (5th) after suffering a plane crash in Minas Gerais.

Some people were singing the hit song ‘Ausência’, the country’s hit hit, when Bil, who was once the backcountry’s security guard, wanted to know if Piquilo knew her.

“Do you know Marília?”, asked Bil. “Dude, I haven’t been with her in person yet. Hugo went. Hugo was, but not me. She was on the side of my city there, but I didn’t go. I stayed at home, but Hugo left”, replied Piquilo.

In the sequence, Bil also spoke of Murilo Huff, Mendonça’s ex-boyfriend: “Her husband too, man, her husband, I mean… He’s really good people!”, said the ex-BBB. Tiago then said that he knew Murilo: “I know him. I’ve been to Santa Catarina, at an event, we stayed at the hotel together and such.”, said the singer.

Bil Araújo concluded by praising the artist: “She is a f***ing woman!”.

Watch the video:

