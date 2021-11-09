A fugitive, Allan dos Santos compares Moraes to a ‘rapist’ after Daniel Silveira’s arrest was revoked





The Pocketnarist Blogger Allan dos Santos compared on Monday 8 the minister Alexandre de Moraes, from the Federal Supreme Court, to a rapist. The message was published on Telegram minutes after the magistrate revoked the arrest of deputy Daniel Silveira (PSL-RJ) but banned him from accessing social networks.

First, Allan dos Santos shared a snippet of news about the dispatch. “In the decision to revoke the congressman’s arrest, Moraes replaces Silveira’s detention with some precautionary measures, including the ‘ban on having any form of access or contact with the other investigated’ in the investigations of the fake news and the digital militias and the ‘ban on attending any and all social networks.’”

In the sequence, the pocketnarist added: “Imagine a rapist saying that he will stop raping his victim daily and that he will provide a condition for this: he will continue to entice the victim without penetration and for this he asks her SILENCE. What do you think of this hypothetical question?”

On October 21, Moraes ordered the arrest of Allan dos Santos, who is in the United States. The minister ordered the Ministry of Justice to immediately start the extradition process and ordered the Federal Police to include the arrest warrant on an Interpol list. So far, however, the blogger remains at large.