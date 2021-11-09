A professional departure, a novelty in the Libertadores final, a spell in Argentina, Veiga opens the VAR game and audio: the latest from Palmeiras

Palmeiras returned to training this Monday (8), one day after beating Santos in Vila Belmiro. With consistent performance, Verdão beat rival Alvinegro by 2-0 and reached 55 points in the Brasileirão.

Midfielder Felipe Melo, spared from the derby, re-introduced and trained normally. Renan and Jorge also participated in the movement and can paint on Abel Ferreira’s related list. See how the training went.

This Wednesday, Verdão hosts Atlético-GO at Allianz Parque for the thirty-first round of the 2021 Brazilian Championship. Tickets are now on sale.

Read the latest information from Palmeiras:

Victor Assis decided to leave the club to pursue his own projects. New management must seek new professionals for the sector.

The meeting point between Alviverdes fans in Uruguay for the Libertadores final has already been defined and confirmed. See where it will be.

According to the seer, the Brazilian club performed “black magic” in the Argentine stadium. Statement was published in Jornal Olé. The information became a joke on social networks.

But after all, did Raphael Veiga receive offers and proposals from abroad? Midfielder broached the subject for the first time.

Raphael Claus was called by the video referee and canceled the goal of shirt 7. Listen to the conversation between them, disclosed by the CBF on the entity’s official website.