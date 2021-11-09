A woman gives birth to a baby from another family by mistake in a fertilization clinic

LOS ANGELES, USA — A couple from the United States is suing a clinic and a laboratory after swapping sperm in an IVF procedure. Daphna and Alexander Cardinale realized their mistake shortly after the birth of the baby, a girl, who bore no resemblance to the couple.

Bill:New rules could make pregnancy by fertilization difficult in Brazil

According to the BBC, the story was revealed this Monday during a press conference. According to the lawsuit, the couple sought help from the California Center for Reproductive Health (CCRH) clinic in the summer of 2018. The embryology laboratory In VitroTech Labs was also involved in the procedure. Daphna gave birth the following year.

In the delivery room, the woman says that she was expecting “a light-skinned child”, like the couple’s firstborn, but was surprised to see that the girl “had much darker skin”. The woman reports that the situation “was so shocking” that the husband “actually took several steps away from where he was, backing up against the wall.”

Pandemic: UK approves use of Molnupirvir pill in patients with Covid-19

Nearly two months after the birth, the family decided to have DNA tests, which ultimately determined that they were not biologically related to the baby.

exchange of children

The clinic then took part in the process to find the family that bore the Cardinales’ daughter, who was born a week after her first baby. After several meetings, the couples agreed to go through the legal process of formally exchanging the children, which took place in January 2020.

‘Total despair’:Young man gets purple fingers after contact with gongolo, in Rio

“Instead of breastfeeding my own child, I nursed and bonded with a child that I was later forced to give. The horror of this situation cannot be underestimated,” Daphna told a news conference.

The couple’s defense says that both needed to undergo psychological treatments after the incident, with symptoms of anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress. The other couple who faced the exchange of babies is also suing the clinic, but has decided to remain anonymous. Sought, none of the companies involved in the error wanted to comment on the case.