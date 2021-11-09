Accident plane that killed Marlia Mendona was owned by Henrique and Juliano – Gerais

Accident that killed Marlia Mendona and four others last Friday (photo: social networks)

The C90A twin-engine plane, which carried the singer Marlia Mendona, belonged to the country duo Henrique & Juliano before it was sold by PEC Txi Areo. The information was released this Monday (8/11) by the singer’s press office.

The aircraft took off from Goinia to Caratinga (MG), where the singer would have a performance on Friday night (5/11). The accident, which occurred near the town of Piedade de Caratinga, in the Rio Doce Valley, is still under investigation.

In a statement, the press office informed that “Henrique & Juliano sold the C90A model aircraft, number of se%u0301rie LJ-1078, conventional landing 2 turbo-he%u0301lice on July 9, 2020 to the company PEC TA%u0301XI AIR.”

The company said that the plane involved in the crash was “fully airworthy”, approved by Anac, and that the pilot and co-pilot had all up-to-date training, with flying experience.





The Minas Gerais Energy Company (Cemig) confirmed that the plane hit the company’s power lines before the accident. Everyone on the aircraft died.

The singer’s spokesperson also stressed that Marlia ”always worried about her safety and that of the entire team, so at%u0303o she scheduled any kind of appointments followed on the same day, whether press requests, concerts and other types of of presentations”.

Advisory regrets error



Upon learning of the accident, the artist’s press office informed that it sought information from reliable sources. They informed that everything would be fine and that everyone was being taken to the hospital, just to perform a standard procedure.



”After less than 20 minutes, the same (sources 0 notified the team about the fatality. The news was first passed on to the victims’ relatives,” he said).



In a statement, the office also informs that ”at no time was the mistake intentional, we always value professional and moral ethics”.