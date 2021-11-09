Actor Daniel Blanco takes 2nd dose of Covid vaccine: ‘Thank you, SUS’ – Entertainment

Daniel Blanco, 27 years old, took the second dose of the vaccine against Covid-19, this Monday (8), in Rio de Janeiro. The artist, who is in the cast of the soap opera kings —new biblical superproduction of Record TV— shared the moment with fans and extolled the importance of the SUS (Unified Health System) in the fight against the pandemic.

“Second dose. Thank you, Leonardo. Thank you, SUS. Let’s go ahead with the vaccination there, guys. Anyone who didn’t take the second dose, will take it. Let’s get out of this,” said the famous, through a video, on Instagram.

Daniel is in ‘Kings’

After living Abner in Jezebel and play Naor in the fourth phase of Genesis, Daniel Blanco is confirmed in the cast of kings. In his fourth participation in biblical novels, the artist has a new challenge ahead of him, helping to tell a story that promises to bring even more emotion to the audience.

In Genesis, it is worth remembering, his character faced conflicts with his father, Terá (Angelo Paes Leme), and caught the public’s attention for being a womanizer and lazy.

Daniel Blanco accumulates visual changes throughout his TV career