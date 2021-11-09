Adesanya Reacts to Poatan’s UFC Win and Hopes to Meet Him Again: “It’s Different Now” | combat

– I hope he does well. The other guy is using more energy than he is, but he’s too dangerous in clinching with his knees. It’s a lot like mine (fight) against Brunson, because he’s trying to find a way out. Alex will make it – evaluated Adesanya during the fight, until the knockout came.

– Here it is. That’s it. I thought I was going to do this when (Michailidis) first tried to take the fall, but I didn’t know he would do a flying knee. We talked about this two days ago. We need something new in the category (…) Good job, Pereira. That was very good. Something I really like is that everyone sticks to what’s gone through, but I hope he does well in his next fights – said Adesanya in a video posted on her YouTube channel.

In April 2016, at Glory, Adesanya lost to Poatan by decision. At that point, the Nigerian had already won all six MMA fights he’s done so far. After the loss to the Brazilian, Adesanya amended two more victories in mixed martial arts. And in his new encounter with Poatan, in March 2017, again at Glory, he was knocked out. This was Adesanya’s departure from kickboxing. Adesanya won twice more and entered the UFC, where in six more fights he was interim middleweight champion, unifying the belt against Robert Whittaker in the following fight, in 2019.