AF News | Cities | First installment of the 13th salary must be paid by November 30th, says accountant

The long-awaited year-end salary bonus, called the 13th salary, or Christmas bonus, is coming. According to the deadline stipulated by Law 4,090, of July 13, 1962, enacted in November 1965, the payment of the thirteenth can be made in two stages, provided that the first is paid between February 1st and the day November 30, and the second installment until December 20, if you choose to pay a single installment, it must be paid by 11/30.

The CEO of Pactus Accounting, Ana Paula Guimarães, alerts to meeting deadlines. “The employer who does not meet these deadlines will be committing a serious offense and subject to heavy fines for the company”, said the specialist.

In the case of companies that are facing cash problems, “the ideal is for the employee to try to negotiate with the employer to reach an agreement, if this is denied, the employee has the right to seek legal advice”.

“It is important to remember that whoever asked for the advance of the 13th salary on vacation does not receive the first installment, only the second”, stressed Ana Paula.

Calculation of 13th salary

To calculate the thirteenth salary, it is necessary to consider the monthly value of the gross salary multiplied by the months worked and divided by twelve. The value of the first installment of this bonus is equivalent to 50% of the total, without discounts.

The second installment is paid in a lower amount, as the INSS and Withholding Income Tax (IRRF) are deducted from it.

Retirees and INSS pensioners and civil servants also receive the 13th salary, but the payment follows other schedules. For INSS retirees and pensioners, the first installment of the 13th salary was already paid in August, and the second will be paid by December 6, according to a calendar published by the INSS itself.