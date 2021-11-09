Afraid of investing in the stock market? Event today shows how to invest in stocks – 11/09/2021

Many novice investors want to go far from the Stock Exchange, fearing that they will lose money with the ups and downs of stocks and the frequent declines of the Ibovespa. This fear of variable income is the result of certain factors, such as lack of knowledge on the subject and the idea that investing in shares is too risky. Buying shares makes you become a partner in a company. But do you have the profile for this type of investment?
How to invest in stocks
Experts Carol Paiffer, founder and CEO of Atom, and Marcio Loréga, head of Equity Research and Economics at Pagbank, say you should know your investor profile, before entering the Stock Exchange, to find out your degree of risk tolerance.
It is also worth understanding how the Stock Exchange works and being clear that this market brings risks: earning a lot of money is possible, but also losing a lot.
At the event, they explain the types of assets, why companies enter the Stock Exchange, who has the profile for this type of investment and what are the ways to earn money with shares.
They also show you how to find out if a stock is expensive or cheap and the right time to buy it. Carol says the best time is when she’s down. “The investor’s big mistake is buying high,” he says.
Carol Paiffer is founder and CEO of Atom SA, one of the largest trading companies in Latin America. Graduated in administration and working in the financial market for over 15 years, she is one of the few women who work as a professional trader.
Marcio Loréga is Head of Equity Research and Economics at Pagbank. With over 15 years of experience in the financial market, he is an economist and securities analyst (CNPI-T), certified by Apimec (Association of Capital Market Analysts and Investment Professionals).
UOL Investor’s Guide is a trail for those who want to invest
The UOL Investor’s Guide is a series of fortnightly and free of charge events. UOL which works as a knowledge trail, which will cover topics such as behavior, basic investments for beginners, to more daring investments, such as stocks, multimarket funds and even cryptocurrencies.
To help readers along this trail, professional investors, analysts, and leading market experts will teach biweekly classes to teach step-by-step investing.
