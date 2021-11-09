After a long negotiation, Athletico makes official the hiring of Uruguayan defensive midfielder Pablo Siles | athletico-pr

Athletico announced this Monday the hiring of Uruguayan defensive midfielder Pablo Siles. The player signed a contract valid until December 2025. He is 24 years old and was at Vitória on loan from Uruguay’s Danube.

As the registrations for the Brazilian Championship, Copa do Brasil and Sudamericana have already been closed, Pablo Siles will only be able to play for Athletico from next season. The name of the new reinforcement has already been published in the CBF’s IDB. He is the eighth player hired by Hurricane in 2021.

– Athletico Paranaense means a very big step for my career. It is a great joy to be here today. I want to enjoy this moment and, when the opportunity comes to play, I dedicate myself to the maximum and do my best on the field for the club – said Siles, to Athletico’s official website.

1 of 1 Pablo Siles is made official by Athletico — Photo: Publicity/Athletico Pablo Siles is made official by Athletico — Photo: Disclosure/Athletico

Hurricane had been trying to hire Pablo Silles since August. The Rubro-Negro came to agree with the Danube, but the release by Vitória was lacking. One of the obstacles was the controversy involving Pedrinho – the right-back terminated with the Bahia club and hit Athletico, but the Lion accused Hurricane of not having paid R$ 8.5 million.

The agreement between Athletico and Vitória by Pablo Siles took place at the end of October. In an interview with GE, the president of the Deliberative Council of the Bahia club, Fábio Mota, informed that the Hurricane must pay around R$ 3.5 million for the player, of which R$ 1.5 million has already been received by the Bahia club.

— Vitória had a call option for Pablo Siles, who is not a player of Vitória. Vitória made a purchase option, already passed to Athletico. At the moment, there is a bureaucratic procedure between Danubio and Athletico. As soon as the negotiation between Danubio and Athletico is concluded, Athletico will pay the remainder, around R$ 2 million to Vitória, so that the delays that exist at the club are paid – explained Fábio Mota.

Athletic statistics for the 2021 season

Pablo Siles was revealed by Danube, from Uruguay, where he was partnered with Terans, one of the current highlights of the Athletico cast. The defensive midfielder defended the Uruguayan national team at the 2019 Pan American Games in Peru. At Vitória since the beginning of the current season, he has played 24 games in total, 22 of which in Serie B, where he scored two goals (see one of them in the video below).

At 7 min of the 2nd half – goal from outside the area by Pablo Siles do Vitória against Ponte Preta

Athletico’s upcoming games 🌪️