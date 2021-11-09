After all, why do dogs turn their heads when they listen to humans?

THEAdditionally, this very particular action of dogs may be more frequent in some animals than in others, according to new research published in the scientific journal Animal Cognition and cited by Galileo magazine.

Researchers at the Eötvös Loránd University in Hungary carried out multiple experiments with 40 dogs. These animals had already participated in another study, in which they had been categorized into two groups, namely: seven were “gifted word learners” (‘gifted word learners’ or GWL) and the other 33 were nicknamed “normal dogs” .

In the most recent study, scientists decided to analyze the incidence of head tilts in these animals when their guardians asked for toys. While listening to their owners’ request, GWL dogs nodded “significantly more than normal dogs,” that’s 43% compared to 2% of the time, says Galileo.

According to the researchers, the action could be a canine response to “meaningful words,” which may explain why the GWL animals repeated the slopes more often during the course of the tests.

“It could be a sign of heightened attention,” the academics in the study write, noting that lateralized brain functions help dogs process information and situations around them.

“Possibly, head tilt could also be related to doing a cross-modal match in the dogs’ memory (eg, the name of a visual image) upon hearing the toy’s name,” they added.

As explained in Galileo magazine, most dogs that performed recurrent leanings were Border collies, but most of those considered normal as well. As such, the researchers believe that further investigation is needed in order to identify possible differences in this behavior between different races.

