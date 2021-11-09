After confusion in the classic, Santos invites a child supporter to see the box’s game

Santos invited Bruno do Nascimento, Bruninho, to watch the match against Red Bull Bragantino from one of the boxes this Wednesday, at 7 pm, in Vila Belmiro, for the 31st round of the Brazilian Championship.

The 9-year-old was harassed by some fans in last Sunday’s derby against Palmeiras. Bruninho asked for and got the shirt of Jailson, the rival’s goalkeeper, and a Santos player started the mess in the Gate 22 sector when he complained about the attitude of the boy and his father. Most were in favor of the boy, but the police had to intervene to calm things down.

A boy from Santos won a shirt from goalkeeper Jailson, from Palmeiras. Until then, a nice gesture from the rival. However, other Santos fans went after the child’s father and created the confusion. Bunch of imbeciles. pic.twitter.com/1JUoCOuSW0 — Speaking of Alvinegro (@fdalvinegro) November 9, 2021

The video reverberated on social networks and Bruninho published an apology (see below).

In a statement, Santos regretted the case and recalled that Bruno passed a test of the Meninos da Vila franchises.

“Santos FC have already got in touch with Moises, Bruno do Nascimento’s father, to minimize the impact of the inconvenience caused by a few excited fans at the end of the game with Palmeiras. To maintain his passion for Peixe, Bruninho was invited to watch the game with Red Bull Bragantino, this Wednesday in Vila Belmiro, this time in the box. for always supporting the team at the CT Rei Pelé gate”.

Bruninho, a child from Santos, apologizes to anyone who was offended for having asked for (and won) the Jailson shirt, from Palmeiras. Yes, a child apologizes to offended adults. pic.twitter.com/ERx6q0Ekw8 — Lucas Musetti Perazolli (@lucas_musetti) November 9, 2021

