After defeat at UFC 268, Michael Chandler challenges Conor McGregor and is answered by Irish

With just two days of the ‘war’ against Justin Gaethje at the UFC 268, Michael Chandler you have already presented your plans for the next step. On his social networks, the American took the opportunity to challenge Conor McGregor for a fight in 2022.

In a montage of facing between Chandler and the ‘Notorio’, the fighter also suggested the date for a possible fight between the two for the next year. The publication even seems to have had an effect. Soon after, the Irishman stated that he is eager to fight again, congratulated him on his fight against Gaethje and did not rule out a match in the future.

“I’m ready for this fight at some point for sure. Excellent fight the other night, Mike. Congratulations!” replied McGregor.

Although he is recovering from a serious fracture in his left leg, which happened in July this year in the trilogy against Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor should return to competitions in 2022. In his career, so far, there are 22 triumphs and six setbacks.

Michael Chandler, in turn, wants to return to the path of victories, since he was defeated by Charles of the Bronx and Justin Gaethje in sequence in the career. A professional since 2009, he has a record of 22 positive and 7 negative results.