After Losing His Bride, Banks Reveals Simple Protection: “Spent Several Nights With Me To Support Me” | DRAFT5

Oleksandr’s trajectory “simple” Kostylyev to conquer the PGL Major Stockholm 2021 it wasn’t the easiest of all, but James Banks, reporter for the competition, had one of the worst moments experienced during the event signed by the Valve after continuing to work despite his wife’s death at the end of last month.
When Maria died @s1mpleO was the first one to come and make sure I was OK, he spent multiple evenings with me after filming and was there to support me. Thank you Sasha, you are the goat and an amazing friend 💛🖤🇺🇦🏆 Love you brother 👊🏼👊🏼! https://t.co/MVqngWuznI
— James Banks 🇺🇦 #navination (@BanKsEsports) November 7, 2021
After the triumph of simple and the Natus Vincere, Banks published a congratulatory message for the Ukrainian, highlighting his partnership in one of the professional’s most difficult moments. According to him, the NAVI player was one of those who conveyed more support after he lost his wife, passing “several nights” to provide support.
“When Mariia died, s1mple was the first to come and make sure I was okay. He spent several nights with me after filming, and was there to support me. Thank you, Sasha. You are GOAT and an amazing friend. , brother”, vented Banks on social networks in honor of the Ukrainian.