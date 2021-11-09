After not getting emergency room care, elderly person dies in Natal – 11/07/2021 – News

An elderly person died after seeking medical assistance at the Hospital Walfredo Gurgel, on Friday (5), for having felt an discomfort in the chest region. The man recorded a video in which he claims he could not be seen at the unit [veja vídeo no fim da matéria]. He died hours later, the victim of cardiac arrest. The elderly person was still received at the Fishermen’s Hospital, in the Rocas neighborhood, was intubated, but did not resist. The State Department of Public Health (Sesap) reported that an investigation was opened to investigate the case.

After being denied the first appointment and feeling unwell, the man even recorded a video describing his situation. “I’ve already been here in social assistance, I spoke to the staff, I spoke to a security guard, I spoke to everyone. No one attends me, they told me to look for a UPA”, he reported.

Pauliane Paccelle, a friend of the elderly person’s family shared the video on social media. He was identified as Ze William. The woman reported that he was admitted to the Fishermen’s Hospital, where he was intubated, went through a first cardiac arrest, was revived, but that he could not resist the second.

Zé William’s daughter, Williana Rocha, also posted the video on social media. “I know that nothing else will solve what happened. Nothing will bring my father back, but justice needs to be done,” she said.

The video caused a stir and hundreds of people sympathized with the case. Williana further said: “Other families shouldn’t go through this either. They [o hospital] they could have provided the first assistance and stabilized before regulating him to another service.” The report by TRIBUNA DO NORTE tried to confirm more information with the elderly person’s family, but got no answer.

Sesap issued a note on the case. Read in full:

“The State Department of Public Health (Sesap) clarifies that, in relation to the user who, last Friday (5), sought care at the Walfredo Gurgel Hospital (HWG), an inquiry was opened to carry out an in-depth investigation of the facts, so that the appropriate measures are taken. It is important to clarify that the Urgency and Emergency Care Network (RUE) is made up of different “entrance doors”, such as the Emergency Care Units (UPA), Basic Health Units (UBS), Emergency and Emergency Hospital Doors, SAMU 192, Home Care Service (SAD), back beds and stabilization room, among others. Each unit that makes up the network has a specific profile, which is agreed upon and approved in the deliberative instances of the SUS. All municipalities and services know the assistance flows of access, network design and complexity of services. The cases of intermediate complexity are usually referred to the UPA’s or the Service/Relief Points (PA/PS) of the Municipalities. When necessary, they can be referred to a hospital in the health network, where highly complex procedures are performed. In the case of the aforementioned patient, we inform that he was referred to the Fishermen’s Hospital, which has the appropriate profile to offer the care he needed, according to the SUS assistance flow. The Board of HWG and Sesap regret what happened, while they sympathize with the patient’s family, placing themselves at their entire disposal to provide further clarification if necessary.”

