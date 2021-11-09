After record profits, JSL bets on strategic segments and acquisitions By Investing.com



© Reuters.



By Ana Julia Mezzadri

Investing.com – JSL (SA:) reported, this Monday night (8), records for the third quarter. Net income of R$83 million was five times higher than reported in the same three months of 2020. Revenue, in turn, closed the quarter at R$1.4 billion.

In addition to surpassing previous figures, JSL’s profit was also above market expectations. XP Investimentos, for example, anticipated R$66 million. Revenue and Ebitda, of R$198 million, came in line with the investment house’s projections.

This result, according to Ramon Alcaraz, CEO of JSL, is the result of a combination of expanding organic growth, with the signing of new contracts in strategic segments, and inorganic growth, with the acquisition of five companies in the last 12 months.

The strategy for the coming quarters, according to the executive, should follow the same. In addition, the signing of R$3.7 billion in new contracts since January is indicative of future revenue, says Alcaraz, who remains optimistic despite input inflation and threats of strikes by truck drivers.

Read the full interview below:

Investing.com – What were the main factors behind the record result?

Ramon Alcaraz – It’s very nice to be able to talk about good news. We had very nice results not only in terms of revenue, but also in terms of results.

About revenue: this result comes from the two lines that we have disclosed as growth strategies, organic and inorganic. Speaking of organic: when we consider JSL, excluding the acquired companies, and compare 3Q20 with 3Q21, we have 15% growth. Some ask if 3Q20, because of the pandemic, would be a deteriorated base. I have said no, because the pandemic affected us in the second quarter of 2020. In the third quarter it was already normal, so it is 15% real.

About acquired companies. As a reminder, we acquired five companies in the last 12 months, which have been added over the quarters since the end of last year. When we compare these companies independently to JSL over the same period, we see organic growth of 23%.

This shows that JSL is growing solidly organically, and that our acquisition policy has been in well-managed growth companies, in segments that are complementary to ours. When we take this revenue from the acquired companies and add it to ours, we have this 75% growth that we are showing in the highlights.

Another important point is going forward: will we continue to grow? Although I don’t have a crystal ball, I do have some facts. From January to September of this year, we closed R$3.7 billion in new contracts, with an average duration of 46 months, which gives an additional revenue of R$80 million. 15% of our current revenue, already considering the acquired ones. In other words, we had a nice growth, and going forward we have new contracts with very interesting growth.

We continue with our parallel policy of inorganic growth. We have several acquisitions being negotiated in our pipeline, always focusing on well-managed companies that bring results for our business.

We improved our Ebitda by 68%, and our net income by five times, amid an extremely complex and unusual scenario of very high inflation for our main inputs. We’ve had almost a 50% increase in fuel this year, 30% in parts and accessories, 23% in tires, over 10% and so on. Of course, this has a very strong impact on our business.

We use two strategies: a very austere cost reduction policy, trying to do more with less. Associated with this, a strategy of renegotiation with customers, of price readjustment. It’s never a nice strategy, but it’s part of the moment. We have considerable relevance to our clients, and this makes it easier for, at the very least, doors to be opened to enter a trading line.

Inv.com – About the latest acquisitions: how is the incorporation process of these companies going? Are more synergies expected?

RA – We have been looking for synergies, of course, but with great parsimony and great care. We don’t want the rush to seek synergies to deteriorate what we’ve bought well, which is expertise or know-how of each company. But we are looking for some synergies, such as exchanging financing and purchasing inputs in a centralized manner. This makes us have some gains. We disclosed R$7 million in the last line. It may seem that R$7 million out of R$1.2 billion in revenue is very little, but when we think of a profit in the region of R$70 – R$80 million, we are talking about almost 10%. It’s very significant.

We understand that there is a huge path of synergies, and we have several projects underway to seek them. But, again, the rush to seek synergies is no greater than the concern to spoil what is good.

Inv.com – Another point mentioned was the rise in fuel and other inputs. You have been able to negotiate, but has this also impacted business? How are you feeling this high?

RA – We have suffered like everyone else. Not only in our segment: practically all sectors have suffered from the increase in inputs. It’s the , the cement, the … Each one has been having their own problem, and with us it’s no different.

It would be childish to think that we would simply take our increase in inputs and pass it on directly to the customer. We understand that there have to be two policies: cost reduction and opening a negotiation line with each client.

Every contract has a reality. Some already have a combined metric in the contract, which is automatically triggered from a trigger, mainly diesel. This facilitates the passing on of increased costs. It is important to say that almost 50% of the R$3.7 billion in new contracts have this format.

The conclusion is that our numbers show that we have been very successful in this because, even in a very complex scenario, we have been showing very positive results quarter after quarter. The difficulties are there. We are not going to change them. Let’s change the way we behave with them.

Inv.com – On this same topic, how do you see the issue of a possible strike by truck drivers? Is it a threat?

RA – Threat always is. Any strike or stoppage can always get in the way. But the 1st of November, for me, was a very expressive date. Perhaps, of all the threats we’ve had this year, November 1st was the one that created the most anticipation. We really did worry. And perhaps it was the most bland, with practically no movement at all. We only had occasional problems.

I see this as good news because it shows that self-employed truckers have somehow managed to negotiate with their customers. Despair, for me, is the biggest lead in any category. So the very low grip shows that a balance has been found. And for me it is the best alternative, there is no other. Everyone would like an easy solution, but there is no such thing as an easy solution. It is impossible to tabulate or trade in such diverse segments. There are 1.8 million self-employed truck drivers. There is no other solution.

Inv.com – What do you expect for the next quarters? More records?

RA – It is difficult to do futurology, but we can talk about what we are already disclosing. The BRL 3.7 billion in new contracts are indicating future “contracted” growth of an average of 15%, which is already excellent news. Number two: I think we always have to try to be in the right place at the right time. We are present in segments that have had a very fast growth. Mainly in the primary industry, mining and pulp and paper, and, at another point, in the fast-moving consumer industry. In retail, beverage, food etc. It is also a segment that is growing a lot. This gives me a very optimistic outlook.

Inv.com – What are the main growth avenues? What are you betting on?

RA – In a combination of everything. First: embrace what is working. Closing new contracts with customers with whom we already have a strong relationship and who are growing, always focusing on segments that tend to grow, in which we have expertise and can close long-term contracts, even diversifying across countries. We are already present in several countries in South America, and we are in the process of closing a contract in countries even outside this nearest geography. These are movements that make it possible to diversify our business not only in segments, but also in geography.