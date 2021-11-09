After winning a lot in the 5G auction, Fly Link gives up paying R$ 900 thousand per license at 26 GHz | Brazil

After winning a lot in the auction of the fifth generation of telephony ( 5G ), a Fly Link gave up paying R$ 900 thousand per license in the 26 gigahertz (GHz) band, lot H42. Based in Uberlândia and offering services in the region, the fixed broadband provider would be one of the six companies to debut in mobile telephony in Brazil after the event — in addition to the Winity, Brisanet, 5G South Consortium, Cloud2U and Neko.

Questioned, Fly Link claims that an “external investor”, who would enter as a business partner and make a capital contribution, has given up on going forward. The investor, whose name was not disclosed, would have conditioned the investment to the acquisition of one of two other lots (C8 and F8, acquired by the Algar Telecom).

The withdrawal request was received by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel). The process runs internally on a confidential basis. As the lot was acquired by Fly Link with a single bid (10% premium), it is not possible to call a second place in the ranking. An alternative, considered by the agency, is to open envelopes with proposals submitted for the same license, but with a different coverage configuration.

Fly Link regretted the investor’s decision, which resulted in the unsuccessful attempt to enter the mobile phone market in the country.