Alan Patrick denies rumors of returning to Brazil: “I’m very happy at Shakhtar” | international football

After a good performance against Real Madrid, in the Champions League, last week, Alan Patrick saw his name involved in speculations of a return to Brazilian football. On social networks, fans spread the rumors and questioned the midfielder, mainly about an alleged desire to return to Flamengo, the last club where the player played in Brazil. Alan Patrick was bothered and insisted on denying such a hypothesis.

– I would like to make it clear that I am very happy here at Shakhtar. Everyone knows the affection I have for Flamengo, but I’m focused and determined to help our club win more titles. At no time, any representative of mine talked to the red-black board about a possible transfer – said the midfielder.

1 of 1 Alan Patrick Shakhtar Donetsk — Photo: Getty Images Alan Patrick Shakhtar Donetsk — Photo: Getty Images

The 30-year-old has belonged to Shakhtar since 2011, but was loaned to Inter, Palmeiras and Flamengo between 2013 and 2016, before returning to Ukraine. Since then, he has gained space in the team and has now entered his sixth straight season defending Shakhtar. The ex-rubro-negro midfielder stated that he will be supporting the club in the final of the Copa Libertadores.

– I had a remarkable time at Flamengo, I was very happy and made friends. I wish the club all the best in the Libertadores final. I’ll be cheering for the athletes – commented.