Alberto Valentim talks about winning titles at Athletico to honor Sicupira and laments loss | athletico-pr

Coach Alberto Valentim and Colombian defender Nicolás Hernández were the cast representatives at Sicupira’s wake. Manager and former player Paulo Miranda was also present, in addition to other directors. President Mario Celso Petraglia arrived in the late afternoon.

Sicupira, Athletico’s idol, dies at the age of 77 in Curitiba

Alberto said that all athletics, including players, are in mourning at the moment and promised to honor Sicupira in case of winning titles.

– Sad day for all of us, but his name is immortalized in our hearts. If we win titles this season, it will be in honor of Sicupira – said the coach.

– He is the face of our fans. The passion, the delivery he always had, how he defended the colors of the Hurricane. This is what we need to take.

Remember Sicupira’s career and life

Nobody scored as many goals for Athletico as Barcímio Sicupira Júnior. The midfielder defended the Hurricane shirt between 1968 and 1976 and scored 158 goals.

Born in 1944, in Lapa (about 70 kilometers from Curitiba), Sicupira lived his first days in Curitiba as a frequenter of the Baixada, but began his professional career at rival Ferroviário, influenced by his father, and played with football legends such as Garrincha in Botafogo before returning to Curitiba.

After defending Botafogo and Botafogo-SP, the midfielder returned to Curitiba in 1968, and nearly ended up at Coritiba. But the intervention of a manager made the player wear the Athletico shirt and, from then on, write a great chapter in the club’s history.

The Sicupira myth could not have started better. In his debut for the Hurricane, on September 2, 1968, he faced São Paulo in Vila Capanema, scoring a bicycle goal in the 1-1 draw.

For Athletico, he raised the Paranaense’s cup in 1970, in addition to being the top scorer in the 1970 and 1972 editions. As it could not be different, part of this story was told inside the Baixada and, until 1976, he was building the legend of the great killer.

The retirement of the lawns came early, at just 31 years of age, due to difficulties and lack of payment. Graduated in Physical Education, after hanging up his boots, he started working as a teacher and even trained at Athletico. He worked as a sports commentator and always excelled in his impartiality, despising the columnist-fan posture.