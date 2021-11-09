Alexandre de Moraes authorizes release of Daniel Silveira

Deputy is prohibited from accessing social networks and having contact with those investigated in the fake news inquiry

DIDA SAMPAIO/ESTADÃO CONTENT Deputy Daniel Silveira was arrested on February 16



the minister Alexandre de Moraes, of Federal Court of Justice (STF), authorized this Monday, 8, the release of the federal deputy Daniel Silveira (PSL-RJ), arrested for attacks on ministers of the Court. The decision replaced imprisonment with precautionary measures to be complied with by the parliamentarian, such as the ban on the use of social networks. Silveira may not use the profiles in his own name “or even through his press or communication office and any other person, natural or legal, who speaks or expresses and communicates (even with the use of symbols, signs and photographs) in your name, directly or

indirectly, in order to imply that he is speaking on his behalf or with his knowledge, even tacitly.” In addition, he is prohibited from having any kind of contact with those investigated in fake news inquiries and the organization of alleged undemocratic acts, except for other parliamentarians. “I emphasize that the unjustified failure to comply with any of these measures will naturally and immediately lead to the reestablishment of the prison order,” Moraes decided.

Daniel Silveira was arrested in February after releasing a video with attacks on STF ministers. In June, already under house arrest, he returned to jail after violating the use of the electronic ankle bracelet more than 30 times. Moraes, however, considered that there is no longer any reason to keep the prison. “The procedural panorama that justified the defendant’s arrest, however, no longer exists, since the criminal investigation was duly closed, including the presentation of final allegations by the Public Ministry and the defense; therefore, it is possible to replace imprisonment by various precautionary measures, in accordance with the peaceful jurisprudence of this Supreme Court”, he declared.