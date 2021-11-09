Alinne Moraes praises former Cauã Reymond and shows behind the scenes of Um Lugar ao Sol · TV News

Alinne Moraes used social media to praise former Cauã Reymond. The actress thanked the actor for his partnership in Um Lugar ao Sol, a soap opera on the 9th of Globo, which premieres this Monday (8). She even took the opportunity to show a backstage: the colleague operated the camera in one of the scenes in the serial.

“Thanks for everything, partner. You were even my cameraman! Delicate sequence, and you rocked!”, wrote the interpreter on her Instagram. In the shared image, it is possible to see Reymond with the camera in his hands.

In the plot, the two will live a troubled romantic couple. Alinne will play Barbara, a woman who will fall madly in love with Renato, played by Cauã. However, the boy will be killed and his place usurped by Christian, his twin brother.

Barbara will soon notice that something is wrong and will be frustrated with the supposed change of the fiance. In addition, she will also have a difficult relationship with her father, Santiago (José de Abreu), who will not hide his preference for the oldest daughter, Rebeca (Andrea Beltrão).

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel by Lícia Manzo and has 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the chapter summaries of the nine o’clock soap opera.

Check out Alinne’s post below:

