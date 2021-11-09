AMD Unveils New Epyc Zen 4: 96-Core 5nm CPUs in 2022, 128-Core in 2023

CPUs will mark the debut of the SP5 LGA 6096 platform

THE AMD presented today (8) their new Zen 4 based Epyc CPUs, in addition to the new ones Instinct Accelerator Boards, at the “Accelerated Data Center” conference. The new series of Epyc Genoa and Bergamo processors will have up to 128 Zen 4 cores and will start arriving from next year.

The processors AMD Epyc Genoa will be equipped with up to 96 cores (192 threads) Zen 4 and are being manufactured in 5nm from TSMC. With these CPUs comes a new platform (SP5) with LGA 6096 socket. This new socket will be considerably larger with 2002 more pins compared to the current SP3 platform and the LGA 4094 socket.

The 96 core cores of the Epyc Genoa line will be made possible by the 12 CCD (Core Complex Die) used on the chip. Each CCD will have 8 cores, totaling 96 Zen 4 cores. Processors in this family will have TDP between 320W and 400W and PCIe Gen 5.0 support. Based on the socket size and the number of CCDs used, you can imagine that the CPU itself must be huge.

According to AMD, Epyc Genoa CPUs will be 1.25x faster than the current third generation Epyc Milan. The fourth generation will support memories DDR5-5200 and up to 12 channels, which guarantees support until 3TB of RAM with 128GB modules. These CPUs arrive in 2022.



the line Epyc Bergamo will offer up to 128 cores, confirming previous rumors about the next two lines of CPUs for servers from AMD. Bergamo processors will also use the same LGA 6096 socket and manufactured in 5nm. The biggest difference in this series is the microarchitecture.

While the Epyc Genoa CPUs are based on Zen 4, the Bergamo series will be based on an improved version of the architecture, called “Zen 4c“. AMD promises high performance with energy efficiency. The Bergamo line will focus on workloads on cloud systems. Lisa Su did not detail how the core density will work in this series, as it will be manufactured in the same process as Genoa and based on the same architecture, albeit with some changes.

The Epyc Bergamo series will also support DDR5 and PCIe Gen 5.0 memory and will arrive in the first half of 2023. So starting in the first half of next year, AMD marks the debut of its new Zen 4-based processors for servers.



…..

