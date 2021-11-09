Amiga recalls ‘scolding’ after calling several times on TV to try to interview Marília Mendonça: ‘Phone bill came too high’ | Tocantins

The resident of Palmas, Thaynara Vitorino Borba, 26, remembers that she was 15 years old when she met and became friends with the singer Marília Mendonça, at Colégio Estadual José Alves de Assis, in Goiânia (GO). At the time, the backwoodswoman, who was also 15, already showed talent and impressed everyone with the power of her voice and creativity in her compositions. The singer ‘queen of suffering’ died last Friday (5), in a plane crash. Another four people who were on the aircraft also died

In an interview with g1, Thaynara recalled the stories, the music contests, the first videos recorded by her friends to try to get Marília in the artistic world, as well as the photos taken by the class of the 1st year of high school at the school.

She, who is also a singer, said that in 2011 she was even scolded by her mother when she called the TV several times in an attempt to arrange an interview for Marília.

“My mother was reminding me of those days. In Goiânia, there was the painting ‘Frutos da Terra’. I posted a video of Marília on Facebook and a cameraman saw it and told us to try to put the video in this frame. He handed me the television phone number. and I used my home phone to call all extensions in the company”.

The young woman remembers that at the end of the month, the family was surprised by the value of the phone bill.

“The TV people asked me if it had old music, those mods that talked about nature, animals. And I said it did. I hung up the phone and called Marília to ask. I spent the whole day calling. The bill arrived. phone and it came very expensive because I had called my cell phone too. My mother asked and I said it wasn’t me. She took one of the cell numbers that were on the account and when she called, Marília Mendonça answered: ‘Speak, Thaynara Borba ‘. I got scolded, but at least I tried,” he says, smiling.

Two days after the accident with the singer, Thaynara is still trying to understand why she died so early. “It’s strange. In a very early way, we are never prepared for death, she had a lot to live for, a small child to raise, we didn’t understand God’s purposes.”

The photo (above) is a reminder of the time when the “queen of suffering” took her first steps in music. The registration was made at a bakery that was close to the school.

“We had a good class at school, everyone played and sang. We went with the guitar almost every day! It was the teachers’ terror”, he joked.

After death, the memories of a time that never come back were left. The resident of Palmas, who is also a singer, said that she and another friend named Morgana recorded the first videos of Marília, in Cascavel Park, in Goiânia. “They were very homemade videos,” he recalls. The objective was to put it on the internet and, who knows, attract the attention of music producers”.

Thaynara, one of Marília’s supporters, also says that she would go to department stores in a mall in Goiânia, together with other girls from the group, to help Marilia choose clothes for the small shows.

“People who were close to her believed in her more than she did. When I met Marília, it was 4 or 5 months since her father had died. She said that her father’s last request was for her not to stop singing. She had that. as a responsibility. The father was always very encouraging. At times, when she felt tired, she would look and say: ‘that’s what I was born for. The mother didn’t let her stray from the focus either.”

This beginning and especially the genius with which Marília composed the songs remained in memory.

“We had this class at school, Marília’s first most suffered compositions were stories of Arina’s suffering with her boyfriend, who was also a friend of Marília’s. Árina would deliver the texts to her, unburdening herself and Marília would make that text become music. She listened to the stories of others as if she was living it”.

She also remembers that Marília always won music competitions at school. “Marília always had a strong musicality, the compositions were never compatible with her age, she was always way ahead of her time”.

Two years later, the two lost contact. Thaynara tells that Marília started to earn money from music and moved out of her house and school.

“She heard producers saying she would never turn, because she was a woman, because she wasn’t up to the standards of beauty, but everyone had to swallow it. We tried to stick her in everything that is shows and events. I’m glad she fell into our hands. of the real producers who led her to success”.

Singer Marília Mendonça, 26, and four other people died this Friday afternoon (5) after a small plane crashed near a waterfall in the Caratinga mountain range, in the interior of Minas Gerais.

Marília Mendonça was born in Cristianópolis (GO) on July 22, 1995. Among her greatest hits, which made her one of the most heard singers in the country, are “Infiel”, “De Quem é culpa?” and “I know it by heart”. She leaves behind a son, Léo, who turns two in December.

The aircraft was a twin-engine Beech Aircraft, from PEC Táxi Aéreo, from Goiás, prefix PT-ONJ, with capacity for six passengers. According to Anac, the plane is in good standing and is authorized to take an air taxi.