Ana Maria Braga becomes the target of criticism after talking about the weight of Marília Mendonça

Ana Maria Braga honored Marília Mendonça on his program, “Mais Você”, this Monday morning (8). The country singer died last Friday (5) in a plane crash, which killed four other people. However, the presenter ended up commenting on the weight of Marília and became the target of criticism on social media.

the morning of Globe started with images of the last sertaneja show, held in Sorocaba (SP) last week. “Who would have thought, right? Life really is an unexpected thing. This would be the last time she would step on stage, five days later she would die. And we know that life is a breath. We know it’s born, but we never know when it’s going away”, philosophized the blonde.

Then she talked about the change in the artist’s body. “She did so much to get this beautiful, physical shape, right? She lost weight, creating a path for her, which made sense, with this big voice. And, suddenly, the irony of fate that would die in four, five days”, said Ana Maria.

The presenter still cried and got her voice choked as she reviewed excerpts from the sertaneja interview in the attraction in April of this year. At various times, she pointed out that the guest “attacked” the breakfast table and ate many snacks.

The attitude generated revolt among internet users, who detonated the veteran’s posture in the Twitter. “Ana Maria just commented on Marília’s weight as if it were even more sad that she died now that she was thin”, Bernardo rebelled. “Ana Maria Braga talking about Marília Mendonça’s weight loss as a great victory, a passport to success”, complained João Figer.

“The woman is a hell of an artist, songwriter, singer, businesswoman, mother and among a thousand other things. So her fight was reduced to weight loss? Really?” Camilla Rufino was indignant. “How unnecessary for Ana Maria to talk about Marília’s weight”, said @folkloreperry. “That sucks, even Ana Maria talking about Marília’s body. These people are very clueless”, wrote Lele Dionisio.

