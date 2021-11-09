Ana Maria Braga cites weight of Marília Mendonça and web criticizes artist

Presenter is criticized for talking about the singer’s weight

Like Luciano Huck, Ana Maria Braga spoke about the weight of Marília Mendonça and ended up being criticized on social media. “She did so much to get to this beautiful, physical shape, right? She lost weight, creating a path for her, which made sense, with that big voice. And suddenly, the irony of fate that would die in four, five days”, he said the blonde.

The comment generated anger among Internet users, who detonated the veteran’s posture on Twitter. “Ana Maria has just commented on Marília’s weight as if it were even more sad that she died now that she was thin,” fired one. “Ana Maria Braga speaking of Marília Mendonça’s weight loss as a great victory, a passport to success”, complained another.

“The woman is a great artist, songwriter, singer, businesswoman, mother and among a thousand other things. So her struggle was reduced to weight loss? Really?”, one was outraged. “How unnecessary for Ana Maria talking about Marília’s weight,” said one. “That sucks, even Ana Maria talking about Marília’s body. These people are very clueless”, wrote another one.

“Really, Ana Maria Braga? Do you have to talk about Marília’s weight and how much she ate when it was on your show?”, asked one. “Ana Maria Braga saying about the ‘shape’ of Marília Mendonça… I hate these fat-phobic people! I feel worse every day for not being able to be fat in peace, it seems that I’m committing a crime”, vented another one.

“I gradually accepted my body and Marília certainly did a lot for that, but not only because of that, I learned to love myself, to be strong to get out of situations I didn’t deserve! Ana Maria, the first thing she talks about is about her body, honestly, how long are we going to be just a body?”, questioned a third.