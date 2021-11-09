Anab: More than 40% of health plan beneficiaries use the SUS | Health

Pixabay Even with health plans, almost half of Brazilians use the SUS

A survey carried out by the National Association of Benefits Administrators (Anab) revealed that more than 40% of Brazilians who have health plans use the services of the Unified Health System (SUS).

The survey shows that, despite all the problems, the public service is chosen by the population that needs the care of specialists (19%), emergencies (11.8%), medications (11.4%) and exams (5, 5%).

In the private network, agility in service is the characteristic most valued by people, cited by 24.2% of respondents. Ease of authorization of procedures (15.4%), accredited network (14%), services offered (11%) and professional network (10.9%) are right next to the list of preferences.

Anab President Alessandro Acayba de Toledo analyzes the results of the study, which heard about 1,000 people across the country. “The demand from SUS health plan clients may be related on one hand to the difficulty of access. In certain situations, the UPA may be closer to an accredited network service and there are those who do not even have money for the bus. On the other hand, question is the availability of the service”.

Almost 50% of the public (49.3%) points to vaccination as the most used public health service.

People with a family income of up to two minimum wages and who pay health insurance are the ones who most use the services of the operators: 47.5% use them monthly.

On an overall average, Anab points out that 27.4% of beneficiaries use the service plans monthly; 27% biannually and 15% annually.