Anderson Silva’s son takes a frightening streak and suffers a brutal knockout; Look

Anderson Silva’s son lost a kickboxing match to Vincent Familari

Last Friday (5), Gabriel Silva, son of Anderson Silva, returned to the ring to perform kickboxing once again. However, unlike his previous performances, the fighter did not leave the combat area happy. The Brazilian, who was undefeated for five fights in the modality, was defeated by Vincent Familari, by knockout in the first round, at the Fighters Rep 11 event, in California (USA).

As a result, Gabriel Silva lost the IKF (International Kickboxing Federation) West Coast light middleweight belt.

Gabriel sought to exploit his speed to escape the opponent’s momentum. However, Vincent did not lose his character of seeking combat and continued aggressive. In one of these attacks, the fighter landed a sequence of punches on Gabriel, who accused the blows. At this point, the referee stopped the match and opened the count. With the duel resumed, Familiari wasted no time and put his opponent on the ropes with an impressive series of direct hits that took Silva to the ground.

At the same Gabriel event, Kalyl Silva, another son of ‘Spider’, also performed. The fighter, who only had one triumph in his only performance in kickboxing, added another to his record, when he defeated the Turkish Melo Pamuk by unanimous decision of the judges.