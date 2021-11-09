Another street cinema could become a building: Justice orders the eviction of Estação Net Rio, at the request of the Severiano Ribeiro Group

In operation for 25 years at Estação and one of the last street cinemas in Rio, Estação Net Rio can close its doors and be evicted at any time. A subpoena has already been issued by the Court at the request of the owner of the building, Grupo Severiano Ribeiro (GSR), the most traditional cinematographic exhibition company in the country.

The decision, signed on October 26 by judge Elizabete Franco Longobardi, holder of the 27th Civil Court, was the result of an action initiated by the GSR in December 2020, alleging that the Estação Net de Cinema Circuit did not pay rents from March of the same year, the month in which the Covid-19 pandemic began and all movie theaters had to close their doors. At the beginning of the action, Estação’s debt would be around R$ 860 thousand.







A couple of spectators await the start of a film session at Reserva Cultural, in São Paulo Photo: Edilson Dantas / Agência O Globo Empty ticket offices at Espaço Itaú de Cinema, in Botafogo, in the South Zone of Rio Photo: Leo Martins / Agência O Globo Empty bombonière at Kinoplex Platinum at Shopping Rio Sul, in Botafogo, in Rio's South Zone Photo: Leo Martins / Agência O Globo Film lover Débora Wustner follows, alone, a session at Estação Net Rio, in Botafogo: "The most people I've seen in other rooms since the pandemic started were six people" Photo: Leo Martins / Agência O Globo Popcorn maker Marcelo Soares, for ten years in front of the Rio branch of Espaço Itaú de Cinema: before the pandemic, he sold 10 kilos of corn a week; today there are three Photo: Leo Martins / Agência O Globo

In the subpoena, the judge states that Estação “has not denied the existence of the debt”, but adds that “the allegation of financial difficulties due to the pandemic caused by Covid-19 is not sufficient reason to justify the default on the leases”.

cinema since 1944

With the rooms closed due to the health situation, Estação even called a crowdfunding among its attendees, in which R$ 736.9 thousand were collected to keep the company alive and pay employees. The challenge was similar for other movie networks. In June of this year, the Severiano Ribeiro Group itself, for example, announced the definitive closing of Roxy, a street cinema in Copacabana, inaugurated in 1938. At the time, the company released a note in which it said: “With the pandemic, in March By 2020, all cinemas were closed and remained that way for about eight months, which generated an incalculable economic loss to the Group, which, at the time, even maintained the difficult commitment to keep all its employees’ jobs and honor obligations financial difficulties. And, until today, it has been fighting for its survival in this moment of economic difficulties that it had never experienced or even imagined in 104 years dedicated to the exhibition.”

— During this time, no exhibitor was able to pay rent to anyone, and our efforts were focused on not failing to pay the payroll, which amounted to almost R$ 200,000 per month — says Adriana Rattes, executive director of Circuito Estação Net de Movie theater. — In a meeting at the Exhibitors’ Union, Luiz Severiano Ribeiro Neto (president of the GSR) even commented in a conversation with me and Ilda Santiago (partner at Estação): “You won’t be able to pay me anything now, right? I won’t be able to pay anyone either.”

The Estação NET Rio property, located at Rua Voluntários da Pátria 35, in Botafogo, has operated as a cinema since 1944, when Cinema Star was inaugurated by the former Vital Ramos de Castro Circuit. A few years later, it was acquired by the Severiano Ribeiro Group and was renamed Cinema Botafogo. It gradually gained a more popular character, especially in the early 1980s, with a schedule that included kung-fu movies, pornochanchadas and other erotic works. In 1987, there was an attempt to recreate the place as a cultural center, naming it Cult (“Transfuturist Libertarian Urban Center”) and handing over its programming to producer Maria Juçá (now the administrator of Circo Voador), but the project did not last long. .

Then, in 1995, the GSR rented the building to Estação, which reopened the rooms to the public on October 27, 1996, a Sunday, as Espaço Unibanco. In the premiere, three films: “Memories of prison”, by Nelson Pereira dos Santos, “O gato sumiu”, by Cédric Klapisch, and “A lei doDesire”, by Pedro Almodóvar. More recently, in 2014, a new sponsor entered the business and works were carried out that transformed the three old rooms into a complex of five rooms, the current configuration of Estação Net Rio.

court dispute

The disagreement between the two sides, however, did not start during the pandemic with the eviction action filed by the Severiano Group. The lease was renewed every five years, with a monthly minimum price plus share of the box office and coffee receipts. In 2019, the GSR asked for a higher monthly amount, which the Estação considered above that practiced in the market. The dispute was judicialized, and a provisional rent was determined, higher than what was paid before, but lower than intended by the GSR, until there was a solution. This was the amount that Estação had been depositing before the start of the pandemic.

With the cinemas closed, Adriana Rattes says that she went to the owners several times to try to negotiate the payment of the arrears and also to reach a definitive rental value for the renewal of the contract. However, in September 2020, the GSR filed a complaint about non-payments to the judge who had determined the provisional rent, and the renewal process was canceled — Estação is appealing this decision in the second instance. The eviction action was filed in December.

— In July 2021, we had a meeting at Estação Net Rio with the administrator of the GSR, Mauricio Benchimol. At this meeting, he finally confirmed that the family’s goal was to tear down the movie theater and build a residential building with a small commercial area underneath. On our side, we repeated that our intention was to fight to stay in the property and we explained the gigantic economic problem that losing this cinema represents, putting even our existence at risk. By email, we made a proposal for a contract until 2024, with payment of the negotiated debt and the return of normal rent in December 2021 – explains the executive director of Estação.

According to Rattes, the Severiano Group did not accept the proposal and said that “there would be no agreement for us to stay in the property”. The station then made another attempt:

“On October 27th, I sent another message proposing that we make an agreement to pay the full amount due for the months of the pandemic in full, and return to the minimum rent from that point on. I explained that we didn’t have the money to do this, as they obviously knew, but that we would try to help the Net, we would make a new pool or we would ask the public authorities for help. Movie theaters were filling up again and our adventurous spirit gave us courage. The administrator said he would take the proposal to the Severiano Group board meeting in early November.

Note from the Severiano Ribeiro Group

Two days later, however, came the court decision to empty the property. From the moment it is notified, the Station will have 15 days to voluntarily vacate the cinema — if not, the eviction will be carried out by force.

About the dispute, the GSR sent a note to GLOBO: “The Severiano Ribeiro Group, through its Heritage Director, Maurício Benchimol, informed that it has given the Estação Group every chance to pay off its commitments. they have not been paid since March 2020. The rent, which was previously determined by court decision, has not been paid since then. We understand that the entire film industry was affected by the pandemic, including the Severiano Ribeiro group, which had all its cinemas closed for about 8 months, but unfortunately the default situation of the Estação group became unavoidable.”

Estação, in turn, claims that it has already called in its lawyers to try to delay the eviction order in court and maintain the attempts to negotiate with the Severiano Ribeiro Group.