ANP publishes a measure that releases fuel delivery and changes the way to show prices at pumps

BRASÍLIA — The National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) published this Monday a resolution that changes rules for the sale of fuel across the country and allows for the delivery of gasoline and diesel.

The measures are part of the government’s attempt to reduce fuel prices, which have soared in recent months due to the rise in the dollar and the oil barrel in the international market.

Although the actions are aimed at reducing the price of fuel, dealers and distributors have a series of doubts about the practical effects of the measures and warn about the risk to the safety of marketing.

The ANP says that the approved measures, which were submitted to public consultation and hearing, have been discussed since 2018, with the beginning of the truck drivers’ strike, when the agency adopted a set of exceptional and temporary flexibility measures, with the aim of to guarantee the supply.

After the end of the strike, the agency began to assess in a broader way possible changes that could increase efficiency in the fuel market in Brazil. But this gained strength in the government’s attempt to reduce product prices.

The main changes approved by the board of the agency were the release of sale by delivery of regular gasoline and ethanol and the way to show prices at the pumps. Today, the value shown on the pump has three decimal places. Now only two decimal places will be needed.

With that, there is room to eventually place a double-digit price for fuel. The stations have a period of 180 days, after the resolution is published, to promote the change to two decimal places in the display of fuel prices.

The ANP allowed the delivery activity to be carried out based on a specific authorization from the ANP. At this time, such activity will be restricted to hydrated ethanol and C gasoline.

To join the program, the station must comply with the ANP Quality Monitoring Program and delivery must be made within the limits of the municipality where the retailer authorized by the ANP is located.

Another change concerns the role of Transporters-Retailers-Retailers, companies authorized by the ANP to buy bulk fuel to transfer to consumers and companies. Currently, authorized to sell diesel, with the new resolution, now have express permission to also sell C gasoline and hydrated ethanol.

Changes authorized by the ANP for fuel delivery and for Transporters-Retailers-Retailers do not need to go through Congress.





Petrobras sold the Landulpho Alves Refinery (RLAM), located in the Recôncavo Baiano, and seven other refining units, to an Arab fund for US$ 1.6 billion.

A provisional measure (MP) published by the federal government also allows the direct sale of ethanol from plants to gas stations, without going through distributors. In addition, the MP authorized that a station belonging to a flag may sell fuel from other companies.

The MP was published 60 days ago and this Monday its term was extended for another two months. Until then, it will need to be analyzed by Congress, which has not yet started, or it will lose its validity.

The ANP also regulated this permission, which ends loyalty to the flag. The new rules determine that the retailer must inform each metering pump, in a prominent and easily visible way, the CNPJ, the corporate name or the trade name of the distributor that supplies the respective automotive fuel.

If you choose to display the trademark of a fuel distributor and sell fuel from other suppliers, you must display, in the fuel identification, the trade name of the suppliers.

Fuel distributors are trying to reverse the end of loyalty to the brand and argue that the measure represents a risk for consumers.