Antibody cocktail has protection against Covid for 8 months – News

Regeneron, a pharmaceutical company, said on Monday (8) that a single dose of its antibody cocktail reduced the risk of contracting Covid-19 by 81.6% during a period of two to eight months after taking the drug in an advanced stage test.

The results showed that antibody therapy has the potential to provide long-lasting immunity against Covid-19 infection, said Myron Cohen, who leads the monoclonal antibody efforts of the Covid Prevention Network sponsored by the US National Institutes of Health. .

Such immunity is particularly important for immunocompromised people and those who do not respond to vaccines, the company said.

The therapy had already shown an 81.4% decrease in risk during the first month after administration.

During the eight-month evaluation period, there were no Covid-19 hospitalizations, but in the placebo group six such incidents were recorded, Regeneron said.

In July, the US health regulatory agency extended the authorization to allow the therapy as a preventive treatment for people exposed to infected individuals and for those at high risk of exposure in places such as nursing homes or prisons.

It was authorized in the country in November of last year to treat people with mild to moderate Covid-19.

