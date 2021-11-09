Arcane: Series debuts in 1st place in 38 countries and defeats Round 6

arcane continues to be on the rise throughout the world. After catching more than 130 million views in China, the League of Legends series hit another hot milestone: its debut took first place in 38 countries worldwide on Netflix, surpassing Round 6.

The information is from the Flix Patrol website, which accounts for the trends and popularity of the series on the various streaming platforms. There, Arcane is also the most watched series on Netflix in Brazil, and you can see how the top 10 of the most watched in the world are in the chart below.

Interestingly, the series is not yet at the top of South Korea. Other countries, such as the United States and the United Kingdom, also did not show as much strength in the series as the others.

Apparently, all the promotion of Riot Games was worth it. Last week, advertisements and even a themed café from the League of Legends series took over several places around the world, such as São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Seoul.

The first “act” of Arcane is now available on Netflix, consisting of the first three episodes. The next three will be released on November 13th. In all, there are 9 episodes planned for the League of Legends series.