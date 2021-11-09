Arthur Lira and Ciro Nogueira strategize against Rosa Weber’s decision

The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and the minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira, met this Monday (8) to debate a joint strategy to try to prevent the ministers of the Supreme Court ( STF) follow up Rosa Weber’s decision on the issue of the rapporteur’s amendments.

At the meeting, as determined by the Policy analyst of the CNN Caio Junqueira, there was a mapping of the STF votes that showed a scenario in which it is possible to reverse the ministers’ opinions. In this way, the government’s idea is to talk to those more inclined to dialogue, provide prior clarifications on the rapporteur’s amendments and win votes in the court’s plenary.

Ciro and Lira’s assessment is that four ministers would be “unknown” in the vote and, therefore, more susceptible to dialogue. They would be the president of the STF, Luiz Fux, and ministers Gilmar Mendes, Ricardo Lewandowski and Alexandre de Moraes.

Ministers Nunes Marques and Dias Toffoli, according to the poll, would already tend to vote against Rosa Weber’s report. The rest, in turn, would be inclined to vote with the minister.

Arthur Lira’s mobilization would have already started last Friday (5), as soon as Rosa Weber’s decision came out. Hours after the report, Lira contacted Gilmar Mendes. Over the weekend, he spoke with Luiz Fux and, today, they met in person to discuss the matter.

In the conversation between Lira and Fux, the congressmen who accompanied the president of the Chamber explained the rite for the execution of the budget amendments and defended the legality of the acts of Congress. Fux, in turn, informed the parliamentarians that the topic had already been submitted to the virtual plenary.