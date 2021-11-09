Assassin’s Creed Chronicles Trilogy for PC is free at Ubisoft Store

Offer runs until November 12th

If you are a fan of the franchise Assassin’s Creed, you Assassin’s Creed Chronicles trilogy games are titles worth checking out and they they are free. To rescue the three games, only on the PC, just enter on this link and login with your Ubisoft account. The offer is in celebration of the 35 years of Ubisoft and the games will be free until 7am on November 12th.

In case you’ve never heard of these games, they are unlike anything else in the franchise. Aside from some older mobile games, this was the first time Ubisoft brought Assassin’s Creed series to 2D style (2.5D precisely) and in locations never before explored: India, Russia and China.

Each game is unique with its protagonists themselves, stories and settings, in addition to gameplay mechanics, as each assassin has its own style based on its country of origin. Each of the games takes place in different centuries, being the Assassin’s Creed Chronicles Russia the most current in all franchise games in period, as it takes place in 1918.



Of the three protagonists, the Chinese Shao Jun lived at the same time as the legendary assassin and the most beloved of all, Ezio Auditore. the animation Assassin’s Creed: Embers shows Ezio’s last moments as the young assassin goes to him in search of more knowledge about the brotherhood.

The three games were released before Assassin’s Creed Origins and carry well the essence of the older titles with a focus on the Assassin’s Creed, unlike the current trilogy. Even though the games are 2.5D, they all offer similar mechanics to the main titles like hidden murder, climbing, parkour and sword fighting.

