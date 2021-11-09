Assassin’s Creed Valhalla receive several news in November and December • Eurogamer.pt

Ubisoft has finally revealed official news about the next big free update for Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, v1.4.0, which will be available tomorrow for all players.

The update takes up 25GB on Xbox Series, 20GB on Xbox One and PC, 6.75GB on PS5 and 4.55GB on PS4. Once installed, it will allow you to enjoy new content such as “Tombs of the Fallen”, described as puzzles in the form of tombs that focus on Odin’s runes.

The Oskoreia Festival, called Odin’s Wild Hunt, will be available from November 11th to December 2nd, with tournaments, mini games, new rewards and the possibility to participate in horse races.

Perfect Parry, Master Counter Roll, and Improved Bow Stun Finisher are three new skills that are on the way and serve as Ubisoft’s incentives to keep engagement with Valhalla high.

Valhalla celebrates its first birthday on November 10th and we are sure to have special rewards for players.