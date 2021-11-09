Assisi: the Pope’s programming with the poor

It will be a meeting of prayer and witness: this is how the Holy See Press Office announced the program of Pope Francis in Assisi on November 12th on the occasion of World Day of the Poor. About three hours will be spent together with 500 people living in poverty from all over Europe, a short but intense time of listening and prayer.

The arrival

The Pope’s arrival is scheduled for 9 am by helicopter. The Holy Father will be welcomed by the local authorities then the poor present will form an ideal “hug” in the atrium of the Basilica to welcome him.

A group of around 500 people living in poverty from different parts of Europe will symbolically hand you the Pilgrim’s mantle and staff, indicating that they have all come as pilgrims to the places of San Francisco to hear his word. From there they will walk together in procession towards the Basilica. At first, Francis, retracing the gestures of Saint Assisi, will pause to pray in Portiúncula, one of the most important places in the life of the friar, who at that time liked to welcome his confreres, the many poor and where St. Clare decided to consecrate. if to the Lord. At the same place, he will also make a significant gesture: at the end of the celebration, he will bless a stone previously taken from Portiuncula to be donated to some representatives of the homeless shelter “Roses of Saint Francis” in Trsat, Croatia, founded in 2007 by the local fraternity of the Secular Franciscan Order of Trsat, in the city of Rijeka.

in the basilica

Also in the Basilica there will be a moment of listening: the testimonies of six poor people (two French, one Polish, one Spaniard and two Italians) to which the Pope will respond. Then, at 10.30 am there will be a break to offer a snack to those present and at 11 am return to the Basilica for a moment of prayer and the distribution of gifts from the Holy Father to the poor. After the greetings, Francis will return to the Vatican by helicopter while the 500 people present will be received for lunch by the Bishop of Assisi, Bishop Domenico Sorrentino.

“You shall always have the poor among you”

This moment of the Pope with the poor – explains the Pontifical Council for the Promotion of the New Evangelization – prepares, together with a series of initiatives, the next World Day of November 14, desired by Francis precisely to exhort the Church and the faithful to “go out ” to meet poverty in the various meanings in which it manifests itself in the modern world and to reach out to those most in need. The common thread will be the chosen motto for the Day: “You will always have the poor among you”. (Mk 14,7).