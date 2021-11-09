At “CTI”, Grêmio catches the Flu to keep a thread of hope for remaining in Serie A | Guild

Grêmio welcomes Fluminense this Tuesday, for the 31st round of the Brasileirão, in an Arena again with closed gates to keep intact the thread of hope of remaining in Serie A. The duel at 9:30 pm can be seen as the beginning of a countdown . For the good or for the bad.

At the moment, there are nine rounds to the end of the Brazilian Championship for the team from Rio Grande do Sul. Nine chapters in the fight against relegation, with calculation of the need for six victories in order not to fall. One by one, the Tricolor will have to engage a series with apotheotic airs.

The obligation to practically double the number of victories conquered in Brasileirão sets the tone for the mission’s difficulty. Internally, the football department has brushed aside performance concerns. And understand that the club “is in the CTI, but still breathes through devices”.

– We need six wins to get out of this situation comfortably. There are nine games left. The contradictory would be to speak differently. I don’t talk about results, I talk about football about work. We just depend on us. Who guarantees that we don’t win the next matches? I continue to believe because I believe in work – said football runner-up Denis Abrahão after Gre-Nal.

The classic was seen as a context to trigger a soul reaction. But the defeat, allied to the matches of the round, only sank Grêmio even further into the Z-4. Is now nine points behind Santos, the 16th.

This makes the priority the result at any cost. Even if the acting doesn’t fill the eyes. In fact, a truism in the current moment.

If the victory doesn’t come against Fluminense, for example, it makes the Grêmio journey even more complicated. Today, it needs to make use similar to those of Atlético-MG, Palmeiras and Flamengo.

Tonight, the team will have five absences: Gabriel Chapecó, Cortez, Villasanti, Thiago Santos and Borja. Vagner Mancini will be forced to make changes and made it clear that he is looking for the best fit so that the victories can reappear.

Diogo Barbosa should take over at full-back, while Campaz gains a chance in midfield. The coach has some doubts to fill the vacancy of Thiago Santos, suspended. In attack, Elias disputes a spot with Diego Souza.