At the beginning of a novel, Marília Mendonça appears alongside Matheuzinho in the backstage of a DVD recording; see video

Marília Mendonça lived a happy moment in her career, resuming her concert schedule. But the singer also enjoyed a special moment in her personal life. She and singer Matheuzinho, 26, were at the beginning of a romance. The two were already seen together backstage, as shown in a video taken (see below) on October 25th, 10 days before the accident that killed the artist, last Friday.

Marília and Matheuzinho appear side by side, sitting on a sofa, in the dressing room of the recording of the DVD by Guilherme e Santiago, recorded on the date, in Goiânia. In the images, you can see a fraternization of country music artists, with lots of laughter and singing. While Bruno, who is a partner with Marrone, sings, cheering up his friends, the singer and her new affair, together, chatted and enjoyed themselves too.

See too: Marília Mendonça gains 4 million followers after death and dominates the top of the charts

Marília Mendonça with Matheuzinho behind the scenes of the DVD recording Photo: reproduction/ instagram

Marília Mendonça with Matheuzinho and singer Bruno (front) Photo: reproduction/ instagram

With mutual friends, Marília Mendonça and Matheuzinho, 26, have been getting closer recently, after the singer’s breakup with Murilo Huff, father of her 2-year-old son Leo.

Last Saturday, after the tragedy, he spoke through social networks, posting some clicks of the intimacy of the new couple. They had met shortly before the accident and a new meeting was scheduled for Sunday.

Matheuzinho is 26 years old Photo: reproduction/ instagram

“Marília, my love, my heart is devastated, with no ground, I don’t even know if I can write here everything I’m feeling. It hurts too much. When I left you at the gym, we said goodbye and promised to see each other on Sunday. Fifi? We talk about everything! We lived beautiful and happy moments! You were an exemplary daughter, a dedicated mother, a person who always wanted to help everyone around you, a determined professional and, without a doubt, a wonderful woman that I had the privilege of having her by my side and I was able to share incredible moments, even for a short time”, wrote Matheuzinho in an Instagram post.