Athletico Paranaense – Official Site » Hired! Pablo Siles reinforces Athletico Paranaense!

Another great revelation of football in Uruguay is wearing the shirt of Athletico Paranaense. We are talking about the steering wheel Pablo Siles, which arrives at Hurricane for a definitive bond with the club, valid until the end of december 2025.

“Athletico Paranaense means a very big step for my career”, says Pablo Siles. “It is a great joy to be here today. I want to enjoy this moment and, when the opportunity comes to play, I will dedicate myself to the full and do my best on the field for the club”, he promises.

Pablo Siles arrives at Rubro-Negro after passing through Danubio, from Uruguay, and Vitória (BA). Approved in the medical exams, he already has his contractual situation settled with Athletico Paranaense.

The name of the new athletic reinforcement has already been published in the CBF’s Daily Newsletter (BID). But with the 2021 application windows closed, the athlete is available to the club to act in official competitions only from 2022 onwards..

Career

Pablo Fabricio Siles Morales is 24 years old. He was born on July 15, 1997 in Melo, a city of just over 50,000 inhabitants in northeastern Uruguay – very close to Brazil, about 60km from the border with Rio Grande do Sul.

Football started in the boy’s childhood, who passed through the initiation teams of Charrúa FC and Club Atlético San Salvador, both from Pablo’s hometown. But his talent on the field soon aroused the interest of clubs in the capital of Montevideo in the boy from the Uruguayan countryside.

At the age of 15, Pablo Siles joined the Danubio FC Training Categories. The same club that gave midfield David Terans notoriety to South American football. By the way, Pablo was just Terans’ partner in the 2017 and 2018 seasons for the Uruguayan club.

“It was my rookie year as a professional. And I would go with David Terans to training on the Danubio”, recalls Pablo Siles. “We made friends there. And even after he came here to Brazil or when he was at Peñarol, we kept in touch”, says the new Hurricane reinforcement.

Pablo Siles also defended the Uruguay national team at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, in 2019.

How to play

Pablo Siles is a right-handed steering wheel. When he arrived in Montevideo still in his childhood, he says that he even played as a more advanced midfielder. But already in the first years in the Danubio’s youth divisions, he was polished and started to play in the roles of first or second defensive midfielder.

And as expected from a talented player in the role, he has shown great quality in his career in ball recovery, with good rates in this type of task. It is also very present in supporting teammates in the construction of plays, with good accuracy rates in progressive passes aimed at the opposing goal.

“I am a player who always works for the best for the team”, defines Pablo Siles regarding his style of play. “I try to be a very supportive player. Help my team in whatever they need to get the ball back. And then, when my team has possession of the ball, help them to dominate the actions in the match”, he summarizes.

Following the advice of David Terans

Pablo Siles arrived at Athletico Paranaense on Thursday night (4).

And before the first day in the Hurricane, he was invited by his friend David Terans for a visit and dinner at his fellow countryman’s house here in Curitiba.

Friendship that even helped Pablo Siles not have any doubts about choosing to come to Rubro-Negro.

“The truth is that today I am very happy here at Athletico Paranaense”, says Pablo Siles. “David Terans spoke very highly of the club to me. As you guys talk here in Brazil, he told me that Athletico Paranaense is a ‘top’ club”, reveals the steering wheel about the conversation with his friend before signing a contract with Hurricane.

“And when I mentioned to David Terans that I had received the proposal and would have the possibility of coming to Athletico Paranaense, he told me: ‘Don’t have any doubts in accepting to come here. Athletico Paranaense is a very good club, which will even help him to grow a lot in his career’”, he adds.

Datasheet:

PABLO SILES, steering wheel

Pablo Fabricio Siles Morales

Date of birth: July 15, 1997 (24 years old)

City of birth: Melo (Uruguay)

Height: 1.75m

Dominance: right-handed

Career:

He passed through the initiation categories of Charrúa FC and Club Atlético San Salvador, both in the city of Melo, Uruguay. At the age of 15, he joined the Danube base divisions. Promoted to professional cast in 2017.

Clubs as a professional:

2021: Athletico Paranaense

2021: Vitória (BA)

2020: Danube (Uruguay)

2019: Danube (Uruguay)

2018: Danube (Uruguay)

2017: Danube (Uruguay)