Atlético achieves the highest percentage of chance of a Brazilian title with Flamengo stumbling – Rádio Itatiaia

Alvinegro team leads the Brazilian Championship with ease

Flamengo’s tie with the Chapecoense lantern made Atlético even closer to the Brazilian Championship title. According to the mathematics department at the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), Rooster has a 96.6% chance of being the champion.

This is the highest percentage reached by the club alvinegro in UFMG’s calculations. Galo is the leader, with 65 points, 11 ahead of Cariocas, third place, with 54.

For the first time, Flamengo is no longer the second team with more chances. With the stumbling block in front of the Brasileirão lantern, the rubro-negro saw the percentage drop to 1.3%. Cariocas can reach, at most, 81 points.

Palmeiras, vice-leader, with 55 points, has a 2% chance of winning the Atlético cup. Verdão may reach a maximum of 79.

Athletic’s chance of winning the title may get even greater this Wednesday, when Galo hosts Corinthians, at Mineirão, for the 31st round of the Brasileirão. If they win, Atlético will reach 68 points and may further expand the distance between the two competitors.

Check out the chances of winning the Brasileirão:

Athletic: 96.6%

Palm trees: 2%

Flemish: 1.3%

