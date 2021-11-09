Auxílio Brasil X Bolsa Família: compare the programs | Economy

Starting this month, Bolsa Família beneficiaries will be assisted by Auxílio Brasil – the revamped version (and still with some uncertainties) of the social program created in 2003 and terminated this week.

Understand below the differences – and the similarities – between the two programs.

Auxílio Brasil will initially serve the same public as Bolsa Família. In October, 14.6 million families received the benefit. The government promises to reach 17 million by the end of the year.

Both benefits are aimed at families in extreme poverty and poverty. The decree that regulated Auxílio Brasil, however, updated the values ​​to fit these situations:

families in extreme poverty : those with an income per person of up to R$100 per month (before, the amount was R$89)

: those with an income per person of up to R$100 per month (before, the amount was R$89) families in poverty: with income per person between BRL 100.01 and BRL 200 (prior maximum value was BRL 178)

The government readjusted the average amount of the benefit paid by 17.84%, to R$ 217.18.

O basic benefit , paid to families in extreme poverty, from R$89 in Bolsa Família, goes up to R$100 in Auxílio Brasil

, paid to families in extreme poverty, from R$89 in Bolsa Família, goes up to R$100 in Auxílio Brasil At variable installments , with a value of BRL 41, rise to BRL 49

, with a value of BRL 41, rise to BRL 49 O Variable Benefit Linked to Adolescents goes from BRL 48 to BRL 57

The government also promises to pay, in Auxílio Brasil, a supplement to bring the benefit to a minimum of R$400. This ‘extra’, however, was until December, and depends on the approval of the PEC of the precatório. Even so, it will only be paid until the end of 2022 – from 2023 onwards, if there is no other source of funds, the value returns to the basic benefit.

Registration for Auxílio Brasil will be done in the same way as Bolsa Família: through the Cadastro Único, operated by city halls and state governments.

Find out how registration in the Cadastro Único works.

Auxílio Brasil will keep as ‘basic core‘ the same benefits of Bolsa Família:

Early Childhood Benefit: for families with children up to 3 years old. The benefit must be paid per child in this age group and the limit will be five benefits per family. Family Membership Benefit: for families with pregnant women or people aged 3 to 21 years old — currently, Bolsa Família limits the benefit to young people up to 17 years old. The government says the aim is to encourage this additional group to stay in school to complete at least one level of formal schooling. The limit will also be five benefits per family. Benefit from Overcoming Extreme Poverty: this benefit comes into play when, after computing the previous “lines”, the monthly per capita income of the family is still below the extreme poverty line. In this case, says the government, there will be no limitation related to the number of members of the family nucleus.

Another six benefits will also be paid to the current Bolsa Família basis:

School Sport Aid: for students aged between 12 and 17 years old who stand out in the Brazilian School Games and are already members of Auxílio Brasil beneficiary families. The aid will be paid in 12 monthly installments to the student and in a single installment to the student’s family, says the Ministry of Citizenship.

for students aged between 12 and 17 years old who stand out in the Brazilian School Games and are already members of Auxílio Brasil beneficiary families. The aid will be paid in 12 monthly installments to the student and in a single installment to the student’s family, says the Ministry of Citizenship. Junior Scientific Initiation Scholarship: for students with good performance in academic and scientific competitions and who are beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil. The transfer of the amount will be made in 12 monthly installments. There is no maximum number of beneficiaries per household.

for students with good performance in academic and scientific competitions and who are beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil. The transfer of the amount will be made in 12 monthly installments. There is no maximum number of beneficiaries per household. Child Citizen Assistance: according to the Ministry of Citizenship, it will be directed to the person responsible for a family with a child from zero to 48 months old who can find a source of income, but who cannot find a place in public or private day care centers in the partner network. The amount will be paid until the child completes 48 months of life, and the limit per household will still be regulated.

according to the Ministry of Citizenship, it will be directed to the person responsible for a family with a child from zero to 48 months old who can find a source of income, but who cannot find a place in public or private day care centers in the partner network. The amount will be paid until the child completes 48 months of life, and the limit per household will still be regulated. Rural Productive Inclusion Aid: paid for up to 36 months to family farmers registered in the Cadastro Único. In the first year, after a three-month grace period, the payment will be conditional on the donation of food to socially vulnerable families assisted by the education and social assistance network. The municipalities will have to sign an adhesion term with the Ministry of Citizenship.

paid for up to 36 months to family farmers registered in the Cadastro Único. In the first year, after a three-month grace period, the payment will be conditional on the donation of food to socially vulnerable families assisted by the education and social assistance network. The municipalities will have to sign an adhesion term with the Ministry of Citizenship. Urban Productive Inclusion Aid: whoever is on the payroll of the Auxílio Brasil program and proves a formal employment relationship will receive the benefit. Receipt is limited to one support per family.

whoever is on the payroll of the Auxílio Brasil program and proves a formal employment relationship will receive the benefit. Receipt is limited to one support per family. Transition Compensation Benefit: for families that were on the Bolsa Família payroll and lost part of the amount received when switching to Auxílio Brasil. It will be granted during the period of implementation of the new program and maintained until the amount received by the family is greater than that of Bolsa Família or until it no longer meets the eligibility criteria.