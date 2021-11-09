Away from Wednesday’s game, Willian tries to return to Corinthians in a duel against Cuiabá | corinthians

Corinthians may be back with Willian soon. Out since October 15th due to an injury in the left thigh, the shirt 10 made progress in his recovery and has chances to be available for the game against Cuiabá, on November 13th.

Willian is ruled out of this Wednesday’s duel, against Atlético-MG, at 19:00 (GMT), for the 31st round of the Brazilian Championship, at Mineirão, in Belo Horizonte, as the physical preparation work began on Monday.

Thus, he will have the whole week to work at CT Joaquim Grava. Next week, he will complete four weeks away, precisely the deadline set for his return. Corinthians faces Cuiabá on Saturday, the 13th, at Neo Química Arena, at 9 pm.

Willian had a grade 2 injury to the posterior muscle of his left thigh. The treatment in the region made him lose the games against São Paulo, Internacional, Chapecoense and Fortaleza. In addition to the duel this Wednesday, against Atlético-MG.

If four weeks is the most optimistic period, the edema can take five weeks to heal if there is a delay, which could put him on the field only in the game against Santos, on November 21st. If there is a compromise, the return happens against Flamengo, on the 17th.