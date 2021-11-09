Azul November: Santos calls for check-up at polyclinics

Attention, men! The November Azul Campaign has already started in Santos and if you haven’t had a check-up yet, it’s time. As in the Pink October campaign, the Municipality is not limited to the early detection of prostate cancer, but deals with men’s health in an integral way. From Monday to Friday, from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm, all polyclinics provide open-door service to anyone interested.

This Wednesday (10), Ambesp Zona Noroeste (Rua Professor Luiz Gomes Cruz, s/nº, Castelo) performs a special action with previously scheduled patients and, on November 27 (Saturday), Santos holds November D-Day Azul, with eight open polyclinics and special programming, including rapid tests to identify HIV, syphilis and hepatitis C and test collection for tuberculosis (learn more below).

ATTENDANCE

The man who looks for check-up at the polyclinics undergoes the reception of the nursing staff, who request the necessary laboratory tests, including the blood test that checks the Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) index, used as screening for prostate cancer in patients who do not have symptoms, being a great ally in the early detection of the disease.

“We are calling for them to come and take care of themselves. We expanded the scope of the campaign by understanding that many hospitalizations and even deaths are preventable by identifying some risk situations and their treatment, such as high cholesterol and diabetes, for example. In the case of prostate cancer, it is important to warn that the sooner it is identified, the greater the chances of a cure”, emphasizes Adriano Catapreta, Secretary of Health.

To further mark the holding of Novembro Azul in Santos, the Paulo Gomes Barbosa viaduct (entrance to the City) and the imperial palm trees on Avenida Ana Costa will be illuminated with the color that is the theme of the campaign. It is important to remember that November is still considered the Month to Combat Diabetes, which is also symbolized by the color blue.

AMBESP

This Wednesday (10), from 8 am, Ambesp Zona Noroeste carries out a series of activities aimed at raising awareness of the early diagnosis of prostate cancer.

The urologist Gilberto Antunes Alvarez will give a lecture on the importance of early diagnosis for those awaiting consultation and the nursing staff will advise on the preparation of blood collection for the PSA test.

Students at Universidade São Judas will have a chat in the waiting room with the residents about the topic, with the distribution of explanatory leaflets about prostate cancer.

DAY D

On the last Saturday of this month (27), from 9 am to 3:30 pm, eight polyclinics will be open in Santos to assist all men who want to have their check-up: on the edge, Aparecida and Embaré; in the central region, Vila Mathias and Martins Fontes; in the Northwest, Bom Retiro and São Manoel; in the hills, Marapé and Nova Cintra.

In addition to the reception and prescription of tests, as on other days of the month, lectures, roundtables, quick tests (syphilis, HIV, hepatitis C), collection of laboratory and tuberculosis tests, blood pressure and blood glucose medication are planned , in addition to general guidelines on men’s health.